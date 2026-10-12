Xavier Gilliam Is Having a Special Season for Tennessee, and His Numbers Prove It

The Tennessee defensive lineman is making life miserable for opposing offenses, and one particular statistic shows just how valuable he has become for the Volunteers.

Sacks might get the headlines, but tackles for loss can be just as devastating to an opposing offense.

And Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam is making a living in the opposition's backfield.

Through six games of the 2026 season, Gilliam has recorded 10 tackles for loss, putting himself alongside some of the most recognizable defensive players in Tennessee football history.

Most TFLs by a @Vol_Football player through his first six games of a season since 2001:



Jesse Mahelona — 10.5 (2004)

Xavier Gilliam — 10.0 (2026)

Derek Barnett — 9.5 (2016)

Parys Haralson — 9.5 (2005) pic.twitter.com/qKem8LP7cn — Tennessee Stats & Info (@Vol_Stats) October 11, 2026

For the Volunteers, his emergence has been one of the most encouraging developments of the season.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson (7) is sacked by Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Putting Gilliam's Numbers Into Perspective

According to Tennessee Stats & Info, Gilliam's 10 tackles for loss are the second-most by a Tennessee player through his first six games of a season since 2001.

Only Jesse Mahelona, who recorded 10.5 in 2004, has produced more during that stretch.

Gilliam is ahead of Derek Barnett, who recorded 9.5 in 2016, and Parys Haralson, who matched that total in 2005.

That's some impressive company.

But the numbers tell an even bigger story when considering what tackles for loss actually mean.

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) takes down Texas running back Derrek Cooper (5) during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Tackles for Loss Matter More Than Fans Realize

Football fans love sacks. They make highlight reels, energize stadiums and often change the momentum of games.

But tackles for loss deserve just as much appreciation.

Consider this: An offense facing second-and-five suddenly finds itself in third-and-nine after a four-yard loss. Instead of having multiple options, the offense is now facing an obvious passing situation.

That's what makes tackles for loss so valuable.

They disrupt drives, create difficult down-and-distance situations and allow defensive coordinators to become more aggressive.

A sack is technically a tackle for loss, but stopping a running back behind the line of scrimmage can be equally important in determining the outcome of a possession.

Gilliam has already accounted for 39 yards lost on his 10 tackles for loss, including five sacks. That's 39 yards opposing offenses have surrendered because of his ability to penetrate the backfield.

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) and defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) celebrate a play against the Furman Paladins during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More Than Just a Statistical Standout

Gilliam's impact was evident during Tennessee's 24-17 victory over Arkansas.

The former Penn State defensive lineman recorded four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. More importantly, he forced and recovered a fumble on Arkansas' opening possession, ending a promising Razorbacks drive.

Through six games, Gilliam has accumulated 22 tackles, five sacks, six quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrates making a sack during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Something Special Is Happening in Knoxville

Gilliam is averaging 1.67 tackles for loss per game. Maintaining that pace would give him approximately 20 over a 12-game regular season.

There is plenty of football remaining, and sustaining that production against SEC competition will not be easy.

However, Gilliam has already demonstrated why he is such an important piece of Jim Knowles' defense.

Sacks will always grab the headlines, but sometimes the most important defensive play is simply making an offense move backward.

And right now, few Tennessee defenders have been better at doing that than Xavier Gilliam.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper (5) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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