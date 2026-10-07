Tennessee Coach Rodney Garner Gives High Praise to Xavier Gilliam

When Jim Knowles took the defense coordinator job at Tennessee, he was able to bring with him several key players. One of those players is Xavier Gilliam. The Penn State transfer has been absolutely massive for the Volunteers and has performed at an elite level all season long.

Over the course of the early season, Gilliam has been arguably the Vols’ best defensive player, if not the best player on the whole team. His constant pressure has been massive for the defense. He has been everything the coaching staff hoped for when he transferred. His play has been so special that his position coach, Rodney Garner, has given him massive praise.

Rodney Garner on Xavier Gilliam

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrates after a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“X is doing a tremendous job. He’s a joy to coach. Any time you can have a talented young man that’s also the high character that he is, that wants to receive coaching. Even though he’s been in our program only six months, this guy is totally bought in. He is definitely going to be a tremendous VFL. Like I tell everybody, he’s one of the best ones I’ve ever had, not just from a talent standpoint, but just from an overall character and everything that he brings to the table. He’s a joy to coach, along with the entire room. This is probably one of the more enjoyable years I’ve had because all the guys have bought in. Everybody wants to be coached. They’re hanging on to every word. They’re trying to get better. Obviously, we’ve got to get better. We’ve got to improve and play a lot smarter than what we’re playing,” Garner said.

It is always nice to hear that a star player is exceptional off the field as well as on. It certainly makes it easier to root for them throughout their careers. Gilliam is quickly becoming a fan favorite this season, and with these words from his coaching staff, that will only continue.

As for the rest of the group, they should all be proud of Garner’s comments about them as a whole. Garner has been in the business since before these players were born; his saying it is one of the more enjoyable years means something. The defensive line has helped carry Tennessee on the field, and it seems that off the field they have been just as special.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.