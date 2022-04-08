Mike Ekeler Drops Honcho Bomb

If you've stay tuned to Tennessee baseball as of late, you know that Tony Vitello referred to junior outfielder Jordan Beck as Mike Honcho in an ESPN2 mid-game interview in Friday night's matchup with Vanderbilt after Beck's bat that he used to hit a home run in the first inning was deemed illegal.

Since then, there have been multiple Mike Honcho jerseys made and buzz in the UT sports world regarding Vitello's comment.

Now, Tennessee football has gotten in on the fun, as Vols special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler dropped a Mike Honcho reference in his media availability on Friday.

When asked who is impressing in kickoff and punt return duties, Ekeler said Tennessee baseball's head coach Tony Vitello helped him out by sending over a certain individual.

"We got several guys, and one guy who has stepped out Coach V over at baseball sent over, and it's that guy Mike Honcho. He's been amazing, but we got a bunch of other guys who are competing for the spot."

Ekeler's entire Friday media availability is in the video at the top of the article.

Video courtesy UT Athletics Communications

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.