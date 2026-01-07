Nation's No. 1 Ranked Transfer Portal Player Visits Tennessee Football Today

The Tennessee Volunteers have put themselves in a position to host their very first QB target on a visit, but not just any visit, a visit that will keep him there for multiple days. The Vols will be hosting the No. 1 portal prospect and the No. 1 QB in the class, according to 247Sports, Sam Leavitt .

He is one of the few five-star prospects who is already in the portal, and is arguably the top target for the Vols now. Leavitt's visit is a big deal, as the Vols need a QB almost more than any other offensive position. Leavitt was originally linked to LSU, but the fact that he is taking a visit seems to show that this is a good sign for Tennessee.

Leavitt finished his 2025 season with limited touches, but had 10 passing TDs with only three interceotions. Where he built his value is the season that he led the Arizona State Sun Devils to the CFP, as he finished with 24 TDs and 6 interceptions.

The visit will begin on Wednesday, and will be one of the top names to make a decision sooner rather than later. Take a look at all of his accomplishments from his college football playoff season, according to thesundevils.com .

Sam Leavitt's 2024 Accomplishments

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) warms up before the game against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finished his first year in Tempe as the school record holder for total offense by a freshman with 3,328 yards and second in program history in passing yards by a freshman at 2,885. The 3,328 total yards of offense with eighth in ASU season history

Named the Big 12 Freshman/Newcomer of the Year

The nation’s second-highest graded freshman player (true or redshirt with 400 snaps) on either side of the football by PFF (88.9), behind only Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith (89.8)

His 88.9 grade for the season is the eighth-best among all FBS freshman quarterbacks in the PFF era since 2015 (min. 400 snaps played). Of the seven players ahead of him, six started an NFL game last season (Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, C.J. Stroud and Spencer Rattler). His grade was higher than the freshman year grades of NFL starting quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, Jordan Love, Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels

The grade was good for 12th among all FBS quarterbacks in 2024

After having just three touchdown passes in his first four games, he finished with 21 over his final nine games played with just four interceptions

Had eight passes for 50+ yards, most in Big 12 and tied for second most in the FBS for the season, only ASU player this century to have more in one season was Jayden Daniels in 2019.

Among players with at least 300 dropbacks, Leavitt tied for third in the FBS with just five turnover-worthy throws on the season, according to Pro Football Focus

His six interceptions were tied for sixth-fewest in the FBS among those with at least 300 dropbacks

Was one of just four with 20+ touchdowns (24) with six or fewer interceptions (six) AND turnover-worthy throws (5) (min. 300 dropbacks)

Only 20 of his passes were broken, good for the 20th-lowest total in the FBS. His four passes batted at the line of scrimmage at tied for 25th-lowest in the FBS (min. 300 dropbacks)

Leavitt showed his ability to keep his composure under pressure, with 708 passing yards while pressured - good for 19th nationally despite missing a game. His 7.8 yards per attempt while under pressure were 12th-best in the country. His 5 under pressure touchdowns were 20th

His 74.8 NFL QBR while under pressure was 30th in the nation. He picked up a first down with his arm 41 times on 143 pressures - 13th-most in the FBS

Set his receivers up for success, finding open players and hitting dudes in stride to the tune of 58.6 percent of his total yardage coming after the catch - good for third nationally

His 8.1 yards per pass attempt were 25th in the FBS

Rushed for 435 yards on 51 scrambles, good for the second-most among quarterbacks in the FBS

Picked up a first down or touchdown on 47.1 percent of those QB scrambles, good for 11th among FBS quarterbacks (min 25 scrambles).

Had the nation's sixth-best rushing grade when scrambling at 76.4. His 79.1 overall rushing grade was 18th among FBS quarterbacks

First ASU quarterback to have six games in a season with three or more touchdown passes (6) since Mike Berocovici in 2015 (6). The six games were tied for second-most this century behind only Andrew Walter's seven in 2004. The last Big 12 freshman to have that many performances in a season was Oklahoma's Sam Bradford in 2007 (eight).

Thrice earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week and also earned the Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Week honor following the K-State contest

First Sun Devil to post three consecutive games with three touchdown passes and no picks since Jayden Daniels did it three times in 2019

He had his first career 300+ yard game against Oklahoma State, finishing 20-of-29 for 304 yards and three touchdowns with no picks

Named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following his four touchdown effort against Kansas, including the game-winner with less than a minute remaining. The four touchdowns were the most for any quarterback in the country in Week 6 as he was the highest-graded quarterback in the Big 12 for the week by PFF and ninth best in the FBS (89.4)

Leavitt’s 258 passing yards in his starting debut against Wyoming were the third-most by a Sun Devil making his debut since 1996, behind only Joey Yellen (292 in 2019) and Jayden Daniels (284 in 2019)

