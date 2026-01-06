Tennessee Football Receives Great News Surrounding Ty Simpson in Recent Mock Draft

There was a new mock draft that was released following news that Tennessee could see Ty Simpson (current Alabama Crimson Tide) as their new QB for the 2026 season. This is important because of a recent report that was confirmed and made by Chris Low from On3Sports.

Here is what was said.

"Per @ClowESPN, if Ty Simpson doesn’t declare for the NFL draft, he sees Simpson as Tennessee’s next signal caller."

Here's the catch: the Vols were linked to be the frontrunner for him if he doesn't declare. He is set to declare unless he is graded as a first-round QB, but the Alabama Crimson Tide QB has been falling behind in the mock draft. Anything below a first-round grade would keep Simpson in college and likely at Tennessee. In a recent ESPN mock draft, the Vols were represented, but Simpson was not selected. This would be best case scenario for the Vols, as by the rules that have been set, the Vols will be gaining Simpson after not receiving a first-round grade. This was released earlier today.

Here are the Vols who were selected.

Jermod McCoy Selected 25th by Dallas

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) jogs during warm-ups before a NCAA football game between Tennessee Volunteers and New Mexico State Aggies at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCoy did not play at all this season after suffering an ACL tear last January. That makes him a tough evaluation, as scouts have varying opinions on when he should come off the board, but one could argue that he had top-10 potential entering the season. While he won't likely be that, the Cowboys need reinforcements at cornerback, especially after releasing former Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs. McCoy would be a worthy pick at this spot even with the knee injury questions, and the Cowboys have taken players in similar situations in the past (such as cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. last year).

Colton Hood Selected 32nd by Seattle

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) and the Tennessee defense celebrate after a play stopping the New Mexico State offense in an NCAA college football game on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Devon Witherspoon and Nehemiah Pritchett are the only two Seahawks corners under contract next season, with Josh Jobe and Tariq Woolen set to be free agents. So Seattle could use cornerback reinforcements. Hood blossomed in his lone season in Tennessee, his third college stop. Showcasing smooth transition skills and the awareness to make plays on the ball, Hood is a highly competitive player who fits into Mike Macdonald's defense. He didn't give up a touchdown pass this season, and his 10 pass breakups helped him finish in the top 30 of all FBS defensive backs."

