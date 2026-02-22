Tennessee Football Set to Host Highly Ranked Wide Receiver on Official Visit

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to host many players when it comes to the recruiting side of things, as they are gearing up for one of the most important times of the year when it comes to recruiting, which is the spring visits and the official visits, as these are being scheduled left and right.

Tennessee Set to Host Talented Wide Receiver

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Vols are now set to host Osani Gayles, as he has set up his official visit. Gayles is a very talented recruit who ranks as one of the better wide receivers in the country, with a lot to prove in a class filled with stars. Gayles is becoming a top name to know when it comes to the Tennessee Volunteers, as he is set to visit them officially on June 12th.

The Vols are currently one of the three schools he has set to visit thus far, as he has only scheduled two other visits. The Vols are scheduled to host him last compared to the other schools that will host him, as the Vols will host him on the 12th, which is following a weekend visit with the USC Trojans. Prior to that, the IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) wide receiver is set to visit the Alabama Crimson Tide officially, as that date is set for the 29th of May.

While the Vols are looking to make a name for themselves, they will have a lot to prove, as they will be battling two tough programs for one of the best in the nation. At this time, the talented prospect ranks as high as No. 45 nationally, No. 7 within his position, and No. 6 in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports Composite.

Here is more about the talented prospect, according to an evaluation from Greg Biggins .

"Gayles is an explosive wide out with a ton of versatility. He’s electric with the ball in his hands and is a true game breaker. He’s also a polished route runner with soft hands. He plays with a lot of shake and wiggle and is one of the better receivers after the catch. He can routinely make multiple defenders miss and shows the ability to move around and can play in any type of schemes. He has some Tez Johnson in his game but is bigger and stronger at same stage. He adds value as a kick/punt returner as well and is always a threat to take one back to the house, He has a track profile as well and is a player we think can make an early impact at the next level," Biggins said in his evaluation.