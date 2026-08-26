National Analyst Thinks Faizon Brandon Has Something Better Than Alabama's Keelon Russell

As the season continues to get closer, many are getting more excited about the start of the next college football season. One of the main catalysts for this excitement is that teams begin naming their starting quarterbacks. This is a big moment in how the season will turn out, especially for a team like Tennessee.

For the first time since 2004, a true freshman quarterback will start the first game of the season for the Tennessee Volunteers, and that has caught the eye of many national analysts. The quarterback, of course, is incoming five-star Faizon Brandon. The hype he has brought in has produced some interesting talking points, especially from Chip Patterson.

What Chip Patterson Had to Say?

Aug. 17, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) throws at practice for the Alabama Crimson Tide. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think that he (Faizon Brandon) is better set up than Keelon Russell is," Chip Patterson said.

"I think that [Faizon Brandon] is better set up than Keelon Russell is." 👀@Chip_Patterson weighs in on Faizon Brandon starting at quarterback for Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/k86j6FdzlZ — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) August 25, 2026

In a rivalry that needs no excuse to get heated, Patterson has provided ammunition for both sides to attack. In years past, prior to Josh Heupel, Alabama had some better receiver cores, but in recent years, Heupel, Kelsey Pope, and company have gotten the wide receivers in a position that this could be debatable. As for this season, Patterson believes Alabama may have the edge.

The Reason Faizon Brandon Has What Seems to Be a Better Situation

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon leads a huddle at his Youth Football Camp at Anderson County High School on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee is returning an offensive line that is littered with talent and size. This line should be able to protect him, allowing him to see the field easily. For a young quarterback, being able to have faith in your offensive line can be a game changer and Tennessee has consistently produced offensive linemen.

As for the running back position, Tennessee gets the clear edge. The Vols are returning DeSean Bishop, who was an All-SEC selection last year by the coaches. For Alabama, their two leading rushers from last season are in the NFL. This is a clear edge to Tennessee anyway you look at it. Brandon will be able to rely on his run game at any point throughout the season.

As for the wide receiver room, there are compelling arguments for both sides. Both Brandon and Russell will be properly supported by their pass catchers, but in different ways.

Russell will get the support of superstar receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams. You might find some debate about the best receiver on the team, but most would agree that Coleman-Williams takes the cake. Russell will have the luxury of passing to a playmaker that few rival in college, one that could flip a game all by himself.

For Faizon, his support is more about the depth. The Vols still boast two very good receivers who will receive a lot of attention, those being Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley. They also have a plethora of talent behind them, which will allow Tennessee to keep their receivers fresh all game long.

Josh Heupel Makes it Easy

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For a lot of the talk about who the quarterback was going to be and how big a decision that is for Tennessee. It should be mentioned that Heupel has consistently found a way to produce offense no matter who his quarterback was.

Even at times when the quarterbacks struggle, Heupel’s offense still allows them to put up points and move the ball. He does an excellent job of setting up easy open throws for his passers. This will allow Brandon to settle into the game. A quarterback needs to be comfortable, and few are better at making a quarterback comfortable than the Vols' head coach.

Overall, both Brandon and Russell will be in good situations. Both teams are talented and are expected to produce plenty of points, however, there is reason to believe that Brandon may have a better supporting cast, according to Chip Patterson.