Projecting the Tennessee Football Depth Chart Ahead of SEC Play

The Tennessee Volunteers have completed a quarter of their season, and they have already eperienced some major changes to the lineup due to players becoming stars, along with others becoming injured.

Each week has had a different depth chart, which is what led me to think about creating my net depth chart projection. This felt like the perfect time to release one, due to the fact that there are nine games left in the regular season. All of which are SEC conference games.

With that being said, here are my offensive, defensive, and special teams projections for the remainder of the season and entering SEC play.

Offensive Depth Chart Projection

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) drops a long pass in the end zone during a game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks

Starter: Faizon Brandon

2nd: George MacIntyre

3rd: Ryan Staub

Running Backs

Starter: DeSean Bishop

2nd: Daune Morris

3rd: Javin Gordon

4th: Justin Baker

Wide Receivers

Starters: Mike Matthews, Radarious Jackson, Braylon Staley (SLOT)

2nd: TK Keys, Travis Smith Jr., Tyreek King (SLOT)

Tight End

Starter: DaSaahn Brame

2nd: Trent Thomas

3rd: Luca Wolf

Offensive Line

Starters: David Sanders Jr. (LT), Wendell Moe Jr. (LG), Sam Pendleton (C), Shamurad Umarov (RG), Jesse Perry (RT)

2nd: Jeremias Heard (LT), Antoni Ogumoro (LG), Nic Moore (C), Donovan Haslam (RG), Ory Williams (RT)

Defensive Depth Chart Projection

Tennessee defensive back Kayin Lee (14) tries to strip the ball from Kennesaw State wide receiver Zion Booker (4) during a college football game on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line/EDGE

Starters: Tyree Weathersby (EDGE), Mariyon Dye (EDGE), Xavier Gilliam (DT), Daevin Hobbs (DT)

2nd: Jordan Norman (EDGE), Jeremiah Telander (EDGE), Carson Gentle (DT), Ethan Utley (DT)

Linebackers

Starters: Arion Carter, Amare Campbell

2nd: Edwin Spillman, Jeremiah Telander

3rd: Jadon Perlotte, Braydon Rouse

Cornerbacks

Starters: Ty Redmond, Kayin Lee, Qua Moss (STAR)

2nd: Tre Poteat, Tim Merritt, Tevis Metcalf (STAR)

Safeties

Starters: Dejuan Lane, TJ Metcalf

2nd: Sidney Walton, Dylan Lewis

Special Teams Depth Chart Projection

Tennessee place kicker Cooper Ranvier (28) celebrates a successful field goal during a game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kicker: Cooper Ranvier

Punter: Jackson Ross

Kick Returner: Qua Moss

Punt Returner: Qua Moss

Please note, this isn't factoring in any injuries that has yet to be revealed, along with injuries that isn't season-ending at this time.

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