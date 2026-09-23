Projecting the Tennessee Football Depth Chart Ahead of SEC Play
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The Tennessee Volunteers have completed a quarter of their season, and they have already eperienced some major changes to the lineup due to players becoming stars, along with others becoming injured.
Each week has had a different depth chart, which is what led me to think about creating my net depth chart projection. This felt like the perfect time to release one, due to the fact that there are nine games left in the regular season. All of which are SEC conference games.
With that being said, here are my offensive, defensive, and special teams projections for the remainder of the season and entering SEC play.
Offensive Depth Chart Projection
Quarterbacks
Starter: Faizon Brandon
2nd: George MacIntyre
3rd: Ryan Staub
Running Backs
Starter: DeSean Bishop
2nd: Daune Morris
3rd: Javin Gordon
4th: Justin Baker
Wide Receivers
Starters: Mike Matthews, Radarious Jackson, Braylon Staley (SLOT)
2nd: TK Keys, Travis Smith Jr., Tyreek King (SLOT)
Tight End
Starter: DaSaahn Brame
2nd: Trent Thomas
3rd: Luca Wolf
Offensive Line
Starters: David Sanders Jr. (LT), Wendell Moe Jr. (LG), Sam Pendleton (C), Shamurad Umarov (RG), Jesse Perry (RT)
2nd: Jeremias Heard (LT), Antoni Ogumoro (LG), Nic Moore (C), Donovan Haslam (RG), Ory Williams (RT)
Defensive Depth Chart Projection
Defensive Line/EDGE
Starters: Tyree Weathersby (EDGE), Mariyon Dye (EDGE), Xavier Gilliam (DT), Daevin Hobbs (DT)
2nd: Jordan Norman (EDGE), Jeremiah Telander (EDGE), Carson Gentle (DT), Ethan Utley (DT)
Linebackers
Starters: Arion Carter, Amare Campbell
2nd: Edwin Spillman, Jeremiah Telander
3rd: Jadon Perlotte, Braydon Rouse
Cornerbacks
Starters: Ty Redmond, Kayin Lee, Qua Moss (STAR)
2nd: Tre Poteat, Tim Merritt, Tevis Metcalf (STAR)
Safeties
Starters: Dejuan Lane, TJ Metcalf
2nd: Sidney Walton, Dylan Lewis
Special Teams Depth Chart Projection
Kicker: Cooper Ranvier
Punter: Jackson Ross
Kick Returner: Qua Moss
Punt Returner: Qua Moss
Please note, this isn't factoring in any injuries that has yet to be revealed, along with injuries that isn't season-ending at this time.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_