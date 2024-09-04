NC State Football Player Says it will be 'Easier in the Game' to Defend Tennessee
NC State football player says it will be easier to defend Tennessee's offense in the game than it will be in practice.
The Tennessee Volunteers got their season off to a great start in week one as they handled Chattanooga. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava was everything that he was advertised to be and the team as a whole was clicking on all cylinders. Now the Volunteers are faced with their first P4 opponent of the season against NC State, but the odds are looking to be Tennessee's favorite.
However, NC State safety DK Kaufman believes that the odds may be leaning in their favor in one area. Kaufman was asked how the Wolfpack's defense was preparing to face Tennessee's offense this weekend, and he gave a quote that got the attention of Tennessee fans when asked how they are preparing in practice for the game this week.
"Yeah so we are doing a good job of that, just trying to get everybody to hurry up and get back to the ball," Kaufman said. "Just trying to get everyone to hurry back and get back into position. It will be easier in the game because we will know where the ball will be placed on the hash because at practice they switch hashes, so it's really even harder at practice."
Tennessee's offense certainly poses a unique threat to opposing defenses as they run a style of offense that teams don't often see. Josh Heupel's spread you out offense helps creats mismatches from a numbers standpoint, and it sounds like NC State is doing everything they can to prepare for that.
