Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off a 69 to 3 win over Chattanooga in the season opener as they prepare for their matchup with the NC State Wolfpack. The Vols are currently 7.5-point favorites entering this matchup as the betting market has responded to the 2024 debut of starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
As the Vols get set to face the Wolfpack in Charlotte, North Carolina, head coach Josh Heupel met with the media and previewed the matchup.
NC State sophomore WR, Kevin Concepcion is one of the best second-year players in the sport, having gone for 839 yards as a true freshman a year ago, and debuting with 121 yards a week ago against Western Carolina. Heupel talked about the challenges he presents for the Vols this weekend.
“First of all, he’s got elite speed. Really good hands. Makes plays on (special) teams, on the offensive side of the ball. They do a good job of moving him around and finding space for him to work and operate. He’s strong, he’s explosive. We got to know where he’s at throughout the course of the football game.”
NC State's defensive backfield presents an experienced challenge for Iamaleava and this Vols offense. The Wolfpack defensive back group features four starting seniors that create tremendous havoc in the backend. Heupel spoke about what he expects from the unit.
“Have some transfers that they brought in. All three levels of their defense playing together is a big part of the picks (last season) and their zone coverage. Dropping out, making the windows tough and then in their pressure, applying pressure to the quarterback, getting home and making it uncomfortable for him.”
