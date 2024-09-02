Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday. Fresh off a 69-3 win over Chattanooga in their season opener, the Vols have plenty to be happy about as they enter week 2 of the 2024 season. The Vols have the SEC Offensive Player of the Week in first year starter Nico Iamaleava, and their defense and it looks as if they will see the 2024 debut of another star on this roster.
Sophomore cornerback Rickey Gibson entered the 2024 season with plenty of hype and anticipation. The presumed starter at one of the two corner positions this season, Gibson played in all 13 games a year ago and wasn't available Saturday against Chattanooga due to a minor hamstring issue. He will be good to go this week as the Vols face off against NC State.
“We held a couple guys (out) on game day. You might have seen him warm up. End of the day, he’ll be ready to roll this week. Felt like for our football team and the longevity, all of it, There were a couple guys that we held out that could have played in that one but will hold for this week.”
