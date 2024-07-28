Neyland Stadium Continues To Be Major Draw
The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the best homefield advantages in all of college football.
The worldwide leader in sports ranked the top college football stadiums in the country, and unsurprisingly, Neyland Stadium was one of their top venues. The Tennessee Volunteers have long had one of the best environments in college sports, and their recent successes under head coach Josh Heupel have only intensified that advantage.
ESPN had Neyland as the No. 10 stadium in the country, which is higher than they were in EA Sports rankings in their new video game College Football 25, in which Neyland was outside the top 10. ESPN's list was paced by Death Valley, LSU's home stadium. Teams in front of the Vols included UCLA, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Washington, Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Alabama.
Tennessee is preparing to utilize its home-field advantage to make its push toward the College Football Playoff, which expanded to twelve teams this season. The Vols have yet to make the CFP, though they came close in the 2022 season. They believe they have the right blend heading into this season and will rely on Neyland to help them.
