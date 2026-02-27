NFL Draft Prospect Names Tennessee's Colton Hood the Best DB He Faced

NFL draft prospect Colbie Young said Tennessee's Colton Hood was the best defensive back he has faced.

The NFL Combine kicked off earlier in the week and will continue through the weekend. On Thursday, Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood had the opporunity to meet with the media ahead of his combine performance. Hood is projected to be one of the first defensive backs off the board.

If draft analysts were looking for anymore reasons to draft Hood, Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young gave the former Volunteer some major props during his time at the podium on Friday.

Young named Hood the toughest cornerback he had ever faced. The Georgia wide receiver provided a further explanation as to why.

Colbie Young Names Colton Hood as The Toughest Defensive Back He Faced

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (DB14) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"He's just a technician," Young said. "Through all four quarters he stays true to his technique. It's hard to get an edge on him and he definitely played like a pro."

It's only fitting that a former Bulldog gave props to a former Volunteer as Hood said Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton was one of the best he faced last season, alongwith Ty Simpson, during his time at the podium on Thursday.

In his one season at Tennessee, Hood racked up 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception. He was a bit of a savior for Tennessee's defense this past season as Jermod McCoy, another potential first round pick, suffered a knee injury in the offseason and missed the entire year. Although, one has to think what the Volunteers' secondary would have looked like had both been on the field in 2025.

According to NFLMockDraftDatabase, Hood is projected as a second round draft pick and the 33rd overall pick. A fringe first rounder to say the least, and if he has a good week at the combine, he very well could turn into a first round lock.

It is worth noting that ESPN's Mel Kiper did not have Hood included in his latest first round mock draft. He did, however, have Jermod McCoy going 13th overall to the Los Angeles Rams.

McCoy didn't play at all in 2025 after tearing an ACL last January, and the medical checks this week in Indianapolis will be key for him," Kiper wrote. "But there's no arguing his on-the-ball production. He had four picks and nine pass breakups in 2024."

Defensive backs will compete on the field at the combine on Friday. Former Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar is also at the combine this week after he denied an extra year of eligibility. The Volunteers will now shift to finding a new starting quarterback for the upcoming season after Aguilar filled that role for one year.