Assessing Nico Iamaleava's Polynesian Bowl Performance

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava represented the Tennessee Volunteers at the Polynesian Bowl, one of the biggest stages in high school football.

Tennessee got a glimpse of its future on Friday evening. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava partook in the Polynesian Bowl, one of the many all-star games designed to showcase college football's future.

Iamaleava brought home Offensive MVP honors, but his successes went beyond hardware. He was a consummate professional all week who somehow surpassed social media fame.

While he's one of the flashier quarterbacks in America, Iamaleava showed that he could be a consistent presence for an offense. In interviews, he appeared poised and mature while he showed his dazzling talent on the field.

Some in attendance believe that Iamaleava should contend for playing time in some capacity. He played at such a high level all week that they think it would be a disservice to keep him on the sideline.

Joe Milton slots in as the starter this fall. While there's little Milton could do to lose the job in preseason camp, Iamaleava may show the coaching staff he's worthy of a few packages.

Whatever the case may be, the game proved Tennessee has their future signal caller and face of the program, two lofty yet very attainable goals for Iamaleava.

