On3 Ranks Nico Iamaleava No. 1 Player

Before today, no recruiting service had Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava as the top quarterback, let alone player, in the 2023 class. He was the No. 4 player in the final SI99, one of his highest marks among any service.

That all changed on Tuesday morning. On3 Sports released its final 2023 rankings, and Iamaleava came in at No. 1. It's the first and only time he has been the top prospect in the class, and it's well deserved.

Iamaleava has made waves everywhere he plays. The Downey, California product has one of the most live arms in recent memory, making jaw-dropping throws from various platforms.

Tennessee zeroed in on him as their top priority in the 2023 class, putting on a full-court press and conniving him to travel to the southeast from the west coast. He had an excellent official visit with the staff and became their prized recruit.

Iamaleava is the unquestioned backup, with no one hovering over his shoulder. He gets added development opportunities and could begin to contend for snaps during the season.

Reps are everything at the quarterback position. The more opportunities to get rhythm and timing in an offense, the better. Head coach Josh Heupel's system emphasizes precision and quick decision-making, which takes time to develop.

Iamaleava gets the full spring and summer sessions before possibly pushing toward fall camp. Joe Milton likely comes away with the starting job, but a strong fall performance will keep Iamaleava fresh in fans' and coaches' minds.

