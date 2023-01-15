Nico Iamaleava's Spring Role Changes With Tayven Jackson's Departure

The transfer portal has clouded quarterback reps in the offseason. Signal callers have a finite window to improve in college, and if they don't get the attention they need, entering the portal makes sense.

That was precisely the predicament Tayven Jackson found himself in. Starter Joe Milton and freshman star Nico Iamaleava sandwiched him, and with Iamaleava's immense ceiling, it seemed that Jackson found himself the odd man out.

He opted for the portal and is currently searching for a new home. In a move that could positively impact both parties, Iamaleava now finds himself in a new situation this spring.

Before, the coaching staff focused on nurturing Jackson and Iamaleava. Both young talents flashed and can become starters in the future, meaning they stole reps from one another.

Now, Iamaleava is the unquestioned backup with no one hovering over his shoulder. He gets added development opportunities and could begin to contend for snaps during the season.

Reps are everything at the quarterback position. The more opportunities to get rhythm and timing in an offense, the better. Head coach Josh Heupel's system emphasizes precision and quick decision-making, which takes time to develop.

Iamaleava gets the full spring and summer sessions before possibly pushing toward fall camp. Milton likely comes away with the starting job, but a strong fall performance will keep Iamaleava fresh in fans' and coaches' minds.

