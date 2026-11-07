No. 13 Tennessee releases official depth chart against No. 6 Kentucky

No. 13 Tennessee football (6-2, 3-2 SEC) is back in Neyland Stadium to host No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (7-1, 5-1 SEC) for a Dark Mode Saturday night on Rocky Top. The Volunteers come in without any health concerns. Other than the six players that were lost prior to and during the first few weeks of the season, everyone is full go and ready.

"Excited. November. Best part of the year here, playing meaningful football and get an opportunity to come home," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said on Monday. "Dark mode, homecoming, first SEC night game for us and excited to get back into our stadium with our fans and playing a really good football team that is playing extremely well together. You look at their ability to win multiple ways, finish games. Turnover margin, they’ve been elite, one of the least penalized teams in the league, playing really smart in all three phases. So it’ll be a great test and one we are looking forward to.”

Ahead of the game, Tennessee released the official depth chart, which can be viewed below.

OFFENSE

TE: 7 DaSaahn Brame OR 82 Trent Thomas; 87 Luca Wolf OR 80 Cole Harrison

LT: 70 David Sanders Jr.; 51 Jeremias Heard; 66 Kamari Blair

LG: 74 Shamurad Umarov OR 69 Donovan Haslam OR 58 Nic Moore

C: 56 Sam Pendleton; 58 Nic Moore

RG: 74 Shamurad Umarov OR 69 Donovan Haslam OR 58 Nic Moore

RT: 72 Jesse Perry; 77 Ory Williams; 79 Gabriel Osenda

WR: 4 Mike Matthews; 81 Ian Duarte

WR: 14 Braylon Staley; 19 Tyreek King

WR: 3 Radarious Jackson OR 1 Travis Smith Jr. OR 5 TK Keys

QB: 12 George MacIntyre OR 11 Faizon Brandon; 8 Ryan Staub

RB: 18 DeSean Bishop; 6 Javin Gordon OR 17 Daune Morris OR 2 Justin Baker

Tyree Weathersby on the sack against Furman. | Dale Dowden/@Dale_Dowden (Vols On SI/@VolsOnSI)

DEFENSE

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

DE: 18 Tyree Weathersby; 35 Carson Gentle; 97 Hezekiah Harris OR 95 Breeze Carter

DT: 2 Xavier Gilliam; 17 Ethan Utley OR 26 JJ Finch

DT: 5 Daevin Hobbs OR 19 Nathan Robinson; 47 Isaiah Campbell

DE: 33 Jordan Norman OR 9 Mariyon Dye; 37 Kedric Golston II OR 44 Christian Gass

WLB: 7 Arion Carter; 13 Edwin Spillman; 27 Jadon Perlotte; 28 Brayden Rouse

MLB: 22 Jeremiah Telander OR 0 Amare Campbell; 51 TJ White

CB: 14 Kayin Lee; 3 Tre Poteat III

CB: 4 Ty Redmond; 25 Tim Merritt OR 21 Jamyan Theodore

NICKEL: 6 Qua Moss; 20 Tevis Metcalf

FS: 10 Dejuan Lane; 23 Sidney Walton

SS: 1 TJ Metcalf; 42 DJ Burks

SPECIALISTS

PK: 28 Cooper Ranvier; 94 Josh Turbyville

P: 98 Jackson Ross; 99 Logan Foley

KO: 94 Josh Turbyville

LS: 48 Bennett Brady

H: 98 Jackson Ross

KR: 17 Daune Morris OR 6 Qua Moss

PR: 6 Qua Moss OR 17 Daune Morris

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