Final Availability Report: No. 13 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Kentucky

No. 13 Tennessee and No. 6 Kentucky will kick off at 6:20 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium. The Vols lead the all-time series with 86 wins, 26 losses and 9 ties, and carry a five-game win streak against the Wildcats into Saturday night.

Head coach Josh Heupel’s team has remained pretty healthy since the early-season injury problems. In this week’s availability reports, the Vols listed no new names and look to have everyone available. Earlier in the week, Heupel was asked how managing a team in November is different than September, and if they are equipped for it.

“I think you’re constantly trying to improve," Heupel said. "You’ve heard me say it, good teams continue to get better every part of the season. Every week’s its own season, too. And so you’ve got to be great in your preparation, how you practice, put yourself in a position to play smart football. Certainly as you go through the year, injuries, where you’re at, all those things, you have to manage it really week by week. Tends to be more towards the end of the season. But for us this year, we had a bunch of injuries early in the year.”

On Friday night’s report, Kentucky reported four players out: inside linebacker Antwan Smith, inside linebacker Justyn Hartley, defensive back Jaden Smith, and defensive back Grant Grayton. Antwan Smith, Jaden Smith, and Grant Grayton have been out for quite some time.

Outside linebacker Sam Greene and defensive back Isaiah McMillian were listed as probable. McMillian was initially questionable on Wednesday night but made progress. They are both removed from Saturday's report and available.

Ninety minutes prior to kickoff, the Southeastern Conference released the final availability report for both teams, which is listed below.

Tennessee

OUT

TE #0 Ethan Davis

WR #9 Joakim Dodson

LB #12 Jaedon Harmon

DB #15 Edrees Farooq

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

DB #24 Dylan Lewis

OL #75 Wendell Moe Jr.

KENTUCKY

OUT

ILB #4 Antwan Smith

ILB #17 Justyn Hartley

DB #24 Jaden Smith

DB #30 Grant Grayton

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