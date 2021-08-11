Notable VFL's to Change Jersey Numbers for Upcoming NFL Season

VFL's Saints WR Marquez Callaway, 49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley and Seahawks DE Darrell Taylor will sport different numbers on their jerseys this season following the NFL rule change

Back in April, the NFL lifted jersey restrictions to allow players a larger pool of numbers to choose from. The new jersey number rules are listed below:

Quarterback, punter, kicker: 1–19

Running back: 1–49, 80–89

Defensive back: 1–49

Linebacker: 1–59, 90–99

Offensive lineman: 50–79

Defensive lineman: 50–79, 90–99

The result of the rule change has led to many NFL players changing their jersey numbers, such as former Tennessee Vols Marquez Callaway, Emmanuel Moseley and Darrell Taylor.

Callaway, the second year Saints wideout, has changed his number from No. 12 to No. 1, the number he wore as a Volunteer for the final two years of his collegiate career. Callaway will look to build off of his 21 reception 213 yard rookie campaign from last year, especially considering the new No. 1 will receive more playing time with star teammate WR Michael Thomas out to start the season.

Another VFL that took advantage of the rule change is 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. The fourth year corner has been number 41 his entire three year career as a 49er, but he will wear No. 4 in the upcoming season. The North Carolina native has done well the past two years in the Bay Area, tallying 97 tackles, two TFLs and two interceptions according to Pro Football Reference. Moseley will look to shine in his first year as No. 4, as it will be the first season that the VFL will likely start all 17 games opposite Jason Verrett.

The third and final former Vol that wanted to wear a new number in 2021 is defensive end Darrell Taylor. The 2020 second rounder was seen in training camp wearing No. 52 rather than No. 58, the number he wore his rookie season. According to Seahawks.com, Taylor wanted to honor his late mom by wearing No. 52 because his mother wore No. 25 as a high school basketball player. Since No. 25 is not available for defensive linemen, Taylor pulled the trigger to switch to No. 52. Taylor will look to make his first impact as a pro for Seattle this season, as the VFL missed every game in 2020 due to a lingering injury sustained during his time at UT.

One of the perks of being a member of the 2021 rookie class is that all of them have the liberty to choose their number with the new rules in their first year, and Josh Palmer took full advantage of it. He will sport the No. 5 for the Los Angeles Chargers this season, the number he wore as a Volunteer.

A full list of all former Volunteers that are in the NFL, along with their team and jersey number, can be seen below:

DE Derek Barnett: Philadelphia Eagles, #96

WR Marquez Callaway: New Orleans Saints, #1

CB Justin Coleman: Miami Dolphins, #27

P Britton Colquitt: Minnesota Vikings, #2

C/LS Morgan Cox: Tennessee Titans, #46

TE Jason Croom: Philadelphia Eagles, #81

QB Joshua Dobbs: Pittsburgh Steelers, #5

TE Alex Ellis: Las Vegas Raiders, #81

G Zach Fulton: New York Giants, #73

DE Malik Jackson: Cleveland Browns, #97

OT Ja'Wuan James: Baltimore Ravens, #60

WR Jauan Jennings: San Francisco 49ers, #15

LB Alexander Johnson: Denver Broncos, #45

FB Jakob Johnson: New England Patriots, #47

RB Alvin Kamara: New Orleans Saints, #41

RB John Kelly: Cleveland Browns, #49

WR Josh Malone: New York Jets, #83

DT Kahlil McKenzie: Cincinnati Bengals, #69

CB Emmanuel Moseley: San Francisco 49ers, #4

P Michael Palardy: Miami Dolphins, #5

WR Josh Palmer: Los Angeles Chargers, #5

WR Cordarrelle Patterson: Atlanta Falcons, #84

DE Kyle Phillips: New York Jets, #93

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Detroit Lions, #44

G Trey Smith: Kansas City Chiefs, #65

CB Cameron Sutton: Pittsburgh Steelers, #20

TE Luke Stocker: Tennessee Titans, #85

DE Darrell Taylor: Seattle Seahawks, #52

CB Bryce Thompson: New Orleans Saints, #31

DT Shy Tuttle: New Orleans Saints, #99

DT Kendal Vickers: Las Vegas Raiders, #93

SS Nigel Warrior: Baltimore Ravens, #39

TE Ethan Wolf: New Orleans Saints, #86

TE Dominick Wood-Anderson: Seattle Seahawks, #49

