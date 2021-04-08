Report: NFL Likely to Change Jersey Number Rules in 2021

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NFL owners are expected to approve a proposal that would alter the league's jersey-number rules in 2021, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

The rule change, proposed by the Chiefs, would allow running backs, tight ends and wide receivers to wear any number from one to 49 as well as 80–89. Defensive backs and linebackers can also wear numbers 1–49 if the rule change is approved.

The league's new number ranges would be as follows, per King:

Quarterback, punter, kicker: 1–19

Running back: 1–49, 80–89

Defensive back: 1–49

Linebacker: 1–59, 90–99

Offensive lineman: 50–79

Defensive lineman: 50–79, 90–99

Kansas City didn't propose the rule change for purely aesthetic reasons, per King. The Chiefs reportedly ran into a shortage of available numbers in the 20–49 range last season, with Nos. 28, 33, 36 and 37 all retired by the franchise. With the newly expanded jersey ranges, franchises are unlikely to run into a similar issue at any point in the coming seasons.

Multiple current NFL stars wore single digits in college, including Odell Beckham Jr., Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey.