Report: NFL Likely to Change Jersey Number Rules in 2021

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: NFL Expected to Allow Altered Jersey Numbers in 2021

Author:
Publish date:
Justin Jefferson

NFL owners are expected to approve a proposal that would alter the league's jersey-number rules in 2021, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

The rule change, proposed by the Chiefs, would allow running backs, tight ends and wide receivers to wear any number from one to 49 as well as 80–89. Defensive backs and linebackers can also wear numbers 1–49 if the rule change is approved.

The league's new number ranges would be as follows, per King:

Quarterback, punter, kicker: 1–19
Running back: 1–49, 80–89
Defensive back: 1–49
Linebacker: 1–59, 90–99
Offensive lineman: 50–79
Defensive lineman: 50–79, 90–99

Kansas City didn't propose the rule change for purely aesthetic reasons, per King. The Chiefs reportedly ran into a shortage of available numbers in the 20–49 range last season, with Nos. 28, 33, 36 and 37 all retired by the franchise. With the newly expanded jersey ranges, franchises are unlikely to run into a similar issue at any point in the coming seasons. 

Multiple current NFL stars wore single digits in college, including Odell Beckham Jr., Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey.

YOU MAY LIKE

dustin-johnson-masters
Play
Golf

Masters Round 1 Live Blog: Tracking Leaders at Augusta

Stay up to date with the latest first-round scores and highlights at the 2021 Masters.

The Portland Thorns are favorites entering the 2021 NWSL season
Play
Soccer

Portland to Host Houston, Barcelona, Lyon in Women's ICC

The NWSL's Thorns will stage the four-team event, which returns after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Javonte Smart
Play
College Basketball

Report: Javonte Smart to Declare for NBA Draft

The LSU guard will hire an agent and enter the 2021 NBA Draft.

wnba-jerseys
Play
WNBA

Ranking the WNBA's New Uniforms

The jerseys for the 25th-anniversary season have arrived—and they look good (well, mostly).

Saka-Aubameyang-Arsenal
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Slavia Prague

Arsenal and Slavia Prague meet in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday, April 8.

Marcus Rashford off injured.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Granada vs. Manchester United

Granada and Manchester United meet in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday, April 8.

USATSI_15843976
Play
Gambling

2021 NHL Futures Betting Update - An "Avalanche" of Respect For Colorado By Oddsmakers

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down the NHL futures market for every division, as well as the Stanley Cup.

Justin Jefferson
NFL

Report: NFL Likely to Change Jersey Number Rules in 2021

Wide receivers, running backs and tight ends could be sporting single-digit jerseys in 2021.