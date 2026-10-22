One Thing That Could Decide Tennessee vs. South Carolina

The Tennessee Volunteers will face one of their toughest defensive challenges of the season when they take on South Carolina. While both teams have plenty of playmakers, one area could determine the outcome: Tennessee's ability to slow down the Gamecocks' rushing attack.

South Carolina enters the matchup with one of the most productive ground games in college football. However, Tennessee has built one of the SEC's strongest defenses under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. That sets up a strength-on-strength battle that could play a major role in deciding the game.

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

South Carolina's Running Game Presents a Major Challenge

The Gamecocks' rushing game is led by running back Matt Fuller and QB LaNorris Sellers. South Carolina has made significant strides running the football this season. The Gamecocks lead the SEC with 232.3 rushing yards per game. That marks a major improvement from 2025, when they averaged roughly 111 yards per contest. Their offensive line has also improved, creating opportunities for a deep group of running backs.

Jabri Coleman and Matt Fuller have helped give South Carolina a balanced rushing attack. Meanwhile, quarterback LaNorris Sellers adds another dimension with his ability to make plays outside the pocket.

The Gamecocks have already produced a 405-yard rushing performance this season. However, their success goes beyond explosive plays.

South Carolina has also been effective at gaining yards after contact. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy recently highlighted the Gamecocks' ability to run through tackles, noting their average of nearly four yards after contact per carry. That physical approach will test Tennessee's defensive front.

Tennessee's Run Defense Must Set the Tone

The Volunteers have developed into one of the SEC's best defensive units under Knowles. Tennessee enters the matchup ranked second in the conference in rushing defense, allowing just 121.1 yards per game and 3.8 yards per carry.

Those numbers suggest the Volunteers have the personnel and defensive structure to challenge South Carolina's biggest offensive strength. However, stopping the Gamecocks will require more than winning individual battles. Tennessee must maintain gap discipline, tackle effectively, and prevent Sellers from extending plays with his legs.

The Volunteers also need to limit yards after contact. Allowing South Carolina to turn short gains into first downs could keep Tennessee's defense on the field and allow the Gamecocks to control the tempo.

Winning on Early Downs Could Decide the Game

For Tennessee, the key will be forcing South Carolina into obvious passing situations. If the Volunteers consistently limit gains on first and second down, Knowles can create opportunities to pressure Sellers on third down.

However, if South Carolina establishes its rushing attack early, the Gamecocks could control possession and keep Tennessee's offense on the sideline. Both teams have proven they can win battles at the line of scrimmage.

The team that controls the ground game could ultimately control the outcome.

For Tennessee, that starts with slowing down one of the nations most dangerous rushing attacks.

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