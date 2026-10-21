Three South Carolina Players Tennessee Must Know Ahead of SEC Matchup

The Tennessee Volunteers face another tough SEC test when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. For Tennessee, slowing down a talented group of playmakers will be key to earning another conference win. South Carolina enters the matchup with an offense averaging 37.7 points per game, fifth in the SEC. However, the Gamecocks have struggled at times on defense, allowing 25.5 points per contest. Still, South Carolina has several players capable of changing a game in an instant. Here are three Gamecocks Tennessee must prepare for. The Gamecocks lead the SEC with 232 rushing yards per game.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs during the second half of an NCAA football at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 10, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LaNorris Sellers – Quarterback

Everything starts with South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers. The powerful dual-threat quarterback has thrown for 1,338 yards this season. However, his ability to extend plays makes him especially dangerous. Sellers has the arm strength to attack defenses downfield. He can also escape pressure and turn broken plays into big gains. For Tennessee, keeping Sellers contained will be critical. The Volunteers must maintain discipline along the defensive front. Losing containment could allow Sellers to create explosive plays with his legs. Tennessee's defense will need to force him into uncomfortable passing situations while limiting his opportunities outside the pocket.

Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart (6) tackles Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dylan Stewart – Edge Rusher

Few defensive players in the SEC have the ability to disrupt an offense like Dylan Stewart. The talented edge rusher combines speed, strength, and athleticism to create problems for opposing offensive lines. Stewart recently returned from a suspension and immediately reminded everyone of his impact. Against No. 15 Florida on October 10, Stewart recorded five tackles, including four solo stops, one sack, and two forced fumbles. His performance helped South Carolina secure a 38-19 upset victory. For Tennessee, protecting the quarterback will be a major priority. Stewart's ability to pressure the passer and force turnovers could quickly change the momentum of the game. The Volunteers must account for his location before every snap.

Sep 5, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) leaps but falls short of the goal line against the Kent State Golden Flashes in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nyck Harbor – Wide Receiver

At 6-foot-5 and 239 pounds, Nyck Harbor presents a rare combination of size and speed. The standout receiver is also an accomplished track athlete. His speed allows him to stretch defenses vertically, while his size creates difficult matchups for defensive backs. Harbor leads South Carolina with 278 receiving yards. He is especially dangerous on deep passes and in the red zone, where his physical advantages can create scoring opportunities. Tennessee's secondary must avoid giving Harbor free releases and allowing him to get behind coverage.

Tennessee Must Limit the Explosive Plays

South Carolina has the individual talent to challenge Tennessee on both sides of the football. Sellers can create offense outside the pocket. Stewart can disrupt drives with pressure and turnovers. Meanwhile, Harbor can change a game with one explosive reception. For Tennessee, the formula is straightforward: contain Sellers, protect the quarterback, and prevent Harbor from making big plays. If the Volunteers accomplish those three objectives, they will put themselves in a strong position to control the matchup. Let's see what Jim Knowles has cooked up this week.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.