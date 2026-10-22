Tennessee vs. South Carolina Official Injury Report

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their second road game in the SEC schedule, and their third road game of the season thus far, as they are now set to travel to the state of South Carolina to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. This is a game that the Vols have had circled on their schedule since it was announced, as the last time that the Vols played on the road against the Gamecocks, the rival school ended their playoff hopes.

The Vols and the Gamecocks have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, and this is a game that is expected to be a great measuring-stick test. Obviously, this isn't a game that the Vols or the Gamecocks should be able to overlook, as both teams are chasing a win, while the Vols are still in the playoff picture after they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide.

As expected, the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks both have injuries that they are dealing with, even though South Carolina is coming off of a bye week, which is something that Josh Heupel made a priority to talk about in both of his press conferences following the win over the Crimson Tide.

The SEC availability report has released, and the status of many is now more clear than ever, as the Vols prep for what appears to be one of the toughest road games for them this season.

Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Joakim Dodson (9) runs the ball against the Furman Paladins during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Dylan Lewis (Out)

• Wendell Moe Jr. (Out)

• Joakim Dodson (Out)

• Jadais Richard (Out)

• Ethan Davis (Out)

• Edrees Farooq (Out)

• Jaedon Harmon (Out)

South Carolina Gamecocks Injury Report

Clemson cornerback Ricardo Jones (6) scores on an interception near South Carolina wide receiver Jayden Sellers (17) during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Jayden Sellers (Out)

• Kobby Sakyi-Prah (Out)

• Josiah Thompson (Out)

• Seth Smith (Out)

• Quay'sheed Scott (Doubtful)

• Carter Miller (Questionable)

Josh Heupel Set the Tone This Week

“Good afternoon. Guys got back in the building this morning, able to watch the tape and see some of the good, but most importantly, see the things that were in control that we got to get corrected here. Obviously, going to South Carolina this week, facing a football team that’s playing really well. You look at the ability to go on the road two weeks ago against Florida and come away with the win, played extremely well in all three phases of the football game. We understand the environment, what we’re getting into, and we need to prepare, be elite in our preparation. Them having a bye week last week, an extra week on us, we got to make up that ground in our preparation and practice. We’ll get ready to go play smart football on the road here to get a win,” Heupel said.