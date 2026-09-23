President Donald Trump Reportedly Heading to Neyland Stadium for Tennessee-Texas Showdown

As if Tennessee's highly anticipated matchup against No. 1 Texas needed any more attention, Neyland Stadium could be welcoming a special guest Saturday afternoon.

President Donald Trump points to the crowd after finishing his speech at Fort Bragg on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to attend the Volunteers' SEC opener against the Longhorns, according to sports personality Clay Travis.

Travis broke the news Wednesday afternoon on X, reporting that sources had informed him of the president's plans to travel to Knoxville for the game.

Donald Trump Heading to Texas/Tennessee & CFB TV Ratings Disaster for CBS https://t.co/TgDIkBQSeb — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 23, 2026

If the visit happens, Trump will be joining what promises to be one of the biggest college football atmospheres of the young season.

And with ESPN's College GameDay already coming to town, Knoxville might just be the center of the college football universe this weekend.

Kirk Herbstreit points at Nick Saban during ESPN’s College GameDay at The Grove in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The GameDay visit for the Ole Miss-LSU game marks the return of head coach Lane Kiffin since leaving Ole Miss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two Undefeated Teams, One Massive Stage

Even without a presidential appearance, Saturday's matchup has plenty of storylines.

Tennessee enters the contest with a perfect 3-0 record after victories over Furman, Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State. Meanwhile, top-ranked Texas arrives in Knoxville undefeated, highlighted by its victory over Ohio State earlier this month.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brandon Inniss (0) catches a pass in front of Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V. (3) during the NCAA football game at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The matchup will also mark the first regular-season meeting between the two historic programs. Their previous three encounters all took place in the Cotton Bowl, with their most recent meeting coming on January 1, 1969.

Now, more than five decades later, the Longhorns are finally making their first trip to Neyland Stadium.

And they might have the president watching.

President Donald J. Trump arrives for a rally to support Michael Whatley Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, at the Gastonia Municipal Airport. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Checker Neyland, College GameDay and Possibly the President

Tennessee fans were already preparing for a memorable weekend before Wednesday's report.

The university has designated Saturday's contest as its annual Checker Neyland game, transforming the stadium into an orange-and-white checkerboard. ESPN's College GameDay will also be broadcasting from Knoxville.

Add a potential presidential appearance to the mix, and the attention surrounding Saturday's game reaches another level.

A visit from Trump would also bring additional national media attention to an already significant SEC matchup. Any official security arrangements or changes to stadium access have yet to be announced.

For Tennessee fans, however, the main attraction remains what happens between the sidelines.

Freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon will face his biggest test yet as the Volunteers attempt to knock off the nation's top-ranked team in front of their home crowd.

Sep 19, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee coach Josh Heupel chats with Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during Tennesseea?TMs college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All Eyes on Knoxville

The stage is set for a memorable Saturday on Rocky Top.

Tennessee and Texas are scheduled to kick off at noon ET on ABC, with both programs looking to remain undefeated and begin SEC play with a statement victory.

Whether Trump ultimately makes the trip remains to be officially confirmed, but the possibility adds another storyline to a game that already has the attention of college football fans nationwide.

One thing is certain: Between Checker Neyland, College GameDay and a showdown between two undefeated SEC programs, Knoxville won't need any help generating excitement this weekend.

But a presidential appearance would certainly give fans one more reason to keep their eyes on Neyland Stadium.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.