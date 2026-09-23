President Donald Trump Reportedly Heading to Neyland Stadium for Tennessee-Texas Showdown
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As if Tennessee's highly anticipated matchup against No. 1 Texas needed any more attention, Neyland Stadium could be welcoming a special guest Saturday afternoon.
President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to attend the Volunteers' SEC opener against the Longhorns, according to sports personality Clay Travis.
Travis broke the news Wednesday afternoon on X, reporting that sources had informed him of the president's plans to travel to Knoxville for the game.
If the visit happens, Trump will be joining what promises to be one of the biggest college football atmospheres of the young season.
And with ESPN's College GameDay already coming to town, Knoxville might just be the center of the college football universe this weekend.
Two Undefeated Teams, One Massive Stage
Even without a presidential appearance, Saturday's matchup has plenty of storylines.
Tennessee enters the contest with a perfect 3-0 record after victories over Furman, Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State. Meanwhile, top-ranked Texas arrives in Knoxville undefeated, highlighted by its victory over Ohio State earlier this month.
The matchup will also mark the first regular-season meeting between the two historic programs. Their previous three encounters all took place in the Cotton Bowl, with their most recent meeting coming on January 1, 1969.
Now, more than five decades later, the Longhorns are finally making their first trip to Neyland Stadium.
And they might have the president watching.
Checker Neyland, College GameDay and Possibly the President
Tennessee fans were already preparing for a memorable weekend before Wednesday's report.
The university has designated Saturday's contest as its annual Checker Neyland game, transforming the stadium into an orange-and-white checkerboard. ESPN's College GameDay will also be broadcasting from Knoxville.
Add a potential presidential appearance to the mix, and the attention surrounding Saturday's game reaches another level.
A visit from Trump would also bring additional national media attention to an already significant SEC matchup. Any official security arrangements or changes to stadium access have yet to be announced.
For Tennessee fans, however, the main attraction remains what happens between the sidelines.
Freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon will face his biggest test yet as the Volunteers attempt to knock off the nation's top-ranked team in front of their home crowd.
All Eyes on Knoxville
The stage is set for a memorable Saturday on Rocky Top.
Tennessee and Texas are scheduled to kick off at noon ET on ABC, with both programs looking to remain undefeated and begin SEC play with a statement victory.
Whether Trump ultimately makes the trip remains to be officially confirmed, but the possibility adds another storyline to a game that already has the attention of college football fans nationwide.
One thing is certain: Between Checker Neyland, College GameDay and a showdown between two undefeated SEC programs, Knoxville won't need any help generating excitement this weekend.
But a presidential appearance would certainly give fans one more reason to keep their eyes on Neyland Stadium.
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731