A Look at the Prospects Who Could be Next to Join Tennessee's 2021 Class

Matthew Ray

Tennessee has been red hot on the recruiting trail during the COVID-19 lockdown. The Vols have received commitments from Walker Merrill, Jaylen Wright, and Roc Taylor in the 2021 class, and they are currently trending with other top targets. We take a look at who could be next to join the class here.

Julian Nixon

The four-star WR from Centennial HS in Roswell (GA) has been extremely active with Tennessee and has named the Vols as his outright leader. Nixon could announce a decision at anytime, and the Vols are ready to add him to the class. Tennessee has recruited him dating back to his sophomore year, and it appears it will pay off. Nixon is a consensus top-200 prospect nationally. Here is a recent interview VR2 on SI conducted with Nixon.

Junior Colson

For a full update on Colson read our latest interview here. The top-100 LB from Ravenwood (TN) has entered decision mode and plans to decide in late May. Tennessee has started their full-court press with Jeremy Pruitt becoming active in this one as well. This has been a great sign for the Vols since Pruitt arrived in Knoxville, as he is one of the best closers in the business.

Miles Campbell

Campbell was supposed to be back in Knoxville next weekend for the Spring game, and it would have been at least his third look at the Vols of the new year. Campbell is at a position of need being a versatile TE.  He may be the most recruited tight end in the country right now with offers still rolling in. He could let his recruitment wage on but the general consensus is Tennessee remains in a solid spot with the South Paulding (GA) product.

William Griffin

The Nashville product, by way of Pearl Cohn, is another top target Tennessee has continued to prioritize. The Vols need to have another impressive haul on the offensive line, and Griffin can play multiple positions. He projects as a right tackle but could bounce into guard if needed. Tennessee has positioned itself well in this race for the in-state target. Griffin has visited the Vols on multiple occasions and has a strong relationship with other top in-state targets that Tennessee is recruiting.

