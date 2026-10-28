Qua Moss Sends Clear Message About Tennessee’s Bye Week After South Carolina Loss

Tennessee has a week to address what went wrong against South Carolina, and Qua Moss knows where the work needs to begin.

For the Tennessee defensive back, moving forward means accepting responsibility for the loss and making sure the same mistakes do not follow the Vols out of the bye week. “We can’t beat ourselves no more,” Moss said during his bye-week media availability. “That’s what we did last. We beat ourselves, so we can’t have that no more.”

That message carried throughout Moss’ conversation with reporters. Tennessee’s performance against South Carolina fell short of its expectations, and the open week provides an opportunity to reinforce the details needed to get back on track. Moss said the Vols must improve across every aspect of the game while putting the disappointment behind them. Moving past the result, however, does not mean overlooking the issues that contributed to it. Asked about Tennessee’s defensive response after South Carolina delivered an early punch, Moss pointed to the group’s responsibility to come together and regain its focus.

Self Assessment

His assessment of his own performance followed the same approach. Moss was asked about a demanding assignment that included tracking South Carolina quarterback Sellers and making tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He offered little interest in separating his individual contributions from the team’s result. “I feel like I did okay,” Moss said. “But I mean, I honestly don’t care how I did because we lost, so I didn’t do good enough.”

That leaves Tennessee with a clear priority during the bye: turn accountability into better execution. Moss identified concentration as the key to reducing self-inflicted mistakes. Staying disciplined with assignments, reading the proper keys and trusting technique are all part of that process. “It’s mainly, it’s just a focus thing,” Moss said.

While the week also offers a physical break, Moss sounded more interested in getting back on the field. That enthusiasm extends to his work as a punt returner, where he has grown more comfortable with the opportunity to make plays in space. Moss credited increased confidence and the freedom to be himself for his development in that role.

Tennessee punt returner Qua Moss (6) carries the ball during a college football game against Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Importance of Special Teams

His touchdown against Texas provided a memorable moment, but he understands that chasing another score cannot come at the expense of making the right decision. “You got to make one move and just go,” Moss said. For Moss, success on special teams connects directly to his defensive mindset. “Special teams is defense to me,” he said. “So, I got to win that aspect, too.”

The same ambition shapes how he views his career. Moss said a conversation with his brother after the Texas game gave him a chance to appreciate how far he has come. His attention, though, remains on what he still wants to accomplish. “My end goal was the NFL,” Moss said. “So, I’m just always focused on that.” For now, the immediate task is helping Tennessee respond. Moss’ message entering the bye week was straightforward: improve the details, eliminate avoidable mistakes and produce a performance that meets the Vols’ standard.

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