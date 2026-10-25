PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee Football's Loss vs. South Carolina
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The Tennessee football program entered Columbia with a 6-1 record and ranked as the No. 11 team in the country, but after some things didn't go their way, they eventually lost the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
While there were some bad moments and performances in this game, there were some solid ones as well. Here are the PFF grades and snap counts from the contest.
Original information from RockyTopInsider.
Offensive Grades and Snap Counts (Total Snaps - 78)
Player
PFF Grade
Snap Count
Javin Gordon
78.0
14
George MacIntyre
74.7
78
DeSean Bishop
70.1
57
Mike Matthews
66.9
69
David Sanders Jr.
66.6
78
DaSaahn Brame
63.8
67
Braylon Staley
63.2
61
Sam Pendleton
62.3
78
Luca Wolf
60.0
1
Ian Duarte
60.0
1
TK Keys
59.0
10
Travis Smith Jr.
58.2
3
Ory Williams
58.2
1
Shamurad Umarov
57.8
58
Tyreek King
57.4
3
Carson Gentle (Defensive)
56.9
7
Nathan Robinson (Defensive)
56.7
7
Trent Thomas
54.9
49
Jesse Perry
54.1
78
Daune Morris
54.0
7
Nic Moore
53.7
76
Donovan Haslam
53.5
22
Radarious Jackson
49.3
33
On the offensive side of the ball, the leader among all players is Javin Gordon. Gordon spent the majority of the season with an injury that kept him from taking many snaps after his return. While he didn't have a ton of snaps, he did make the most in his 14 snaps in this contest.
The star of the game was definitely George MacIntyre, who is the second-place sitter in the offensive grades. In fact, MacIntyre played every offensive snap, and he still graded well with a 74.7. This just goes to show that he has taken a huge step forward as the starter for the Vols, and the sky is the limit for what's to come with him.
The offensive player who needs to prove more after this contest is Radarious Jackson, who finished as the lowest-graded offensive player on the roster for this contest. This is exactly what couldn't happen for him in this game, especially with TK Keys creeping up as the potential clear-cut No. 3 starter for Kelsey Pope moving forward after the last two contests.
Defensive Grades and Snap Counts (Total Snaps - 69)
Player
PFF Grade
Snap Count
TJ Metcalf
74.9
68
Edwin Spillman
71.1
17
Kayin Lee
69.0
69
JJ Finch
66.1
14
Jeremiah Telander
65.3
50
Nathan Robinson
65.1
31
Ty Redmond
64.9
69
Tyree Weathersby
64.0
44
Arion Carter
62.0
56
Carson Gentle
61.2
4
Jordan Norman
61.2
21
Tevis Metcalf
61.1
7
Daevin Hobbs
60.6
28
Qua Moss
60.5
63
Ethan Utley
59.8
2
Xavier Gilliam
57.0
53
Amare Campbell
52.7
69
Dejuan Lane
50.3
69
Mariyon Dye
46.7
25
The Tennessee defense has been the unit that has helped the Vols along the way. In this game, the player who graded the best is TJ Metcalf, which is no shock at all, especially when you consider how well he did when jumping the ball for the interception.
He continues to improve and is by far one of the better players in the secondary for Tennessee. It seems that every week one of the safeties is the star of the show, and this week it's Metcalf.
As for the player who might need to play better from a grade standpoint, you'd like to see more from Mariyon Dye. There's no reason to overreact, but he is still someone who can learn from this experience.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_