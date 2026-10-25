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PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee Football's Loss vs. South Carolina

Every players grade and snap count from Tennessee football's defeat in Columbia, South Carolina.
Caleb Sisk|
Tennessee running back Javin Gordon (6) runs with the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026.
Tennessee running back Javin Gordon (6) runs with the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee football program entered Columbia with a 6-1 record and ranked as the No. 11 team in the country, but after some things didn't go their way, they eventually lost the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

While there were some bad moments and performances in this game, there were some solid ones as well. Here are the PFF grades and snap counts from the contest.

Original information from RockyTopInsider.

Offensive Grades and Snap Counts (Total Snaps - 78)

Player

PFF Grade

Snap Count

Javin Gordon

78.0

14

George MacIntyre

74.7

78

DeSean Bishop

70.1

57

Mike Matthews

66.9

69

David Sanders Jr.

66.6

78

DaSaahn Brame

63.8

67

Braylon Staley

63.2

61

Sam Pendleton

62.3

78

Luca Wolf

60.0

1

Ian Duarte

60.0

1

TK Keys

59.0

10

Travis Smith Jr.

58.2

3

Ory Williams

58.2

1

Shamurad Umarov

57.8

58

Tyreek King

57.4

3

Carson Gentle (Defensive)

56.9

7

Nathan Robinson (Defensive)

56.7

7

Trent Thomas

54.9

49

Jesse Perry

54.1

78

Daune Morris

54.0

7

Nic Moore

53.7

76

Donovan Haslam

53.5

22

Radarious Jackson

49.3

33

On the offensive side of the ball, the leader among all players is Javin Gordon. Gordon spent the majority of the season with an injury that kept him from taking many snaps after his return. While he didn't have a ton of snaps, he did make the most in his 14 snaps in this contest.

The star of the game was definitely George MacIntyre, who is the second-place sitter in the offensive grades. In fact, MacIntyre played every offensive snap, and he still graded well with a 74.7. This just goes to show that he has taken a huge step forward as the starter for the Vols, and the sky is the limit for what's to come with him.

The offensive player who needs to prove more after this contest is Radarious Jackson, who finished as the lowest-graded offensive player on the roster for this contest. This is exactly what couldn't happen for him in this game, especially with TK Keys creeping up as the potential clear-cut No. 3 starter for Kelsey Pope moving forward after the last two contests.

Defensive Grades and Snap Counts (Total Snaps - 69)

Player

PFF Grade

Snap Count

TJ Metcalf

74.9

68

Edwin Spillman

71.1

17

Kayin Lee

69.0

69

JJ Finch

66.1

14

Jeremiah Telander

65.3

50

Nathan Robinson

65.1

31

Ty Redmond

64.9

69

Tyree Weathersby

64.0

44

Arion Carter

62.0

56

Carson Gentle

61.2

4

Jordan Norman

61.2

21

Tevis Metcalf

61.1

7

Daevin Hobbs

60.6

28

Qua Moss

60.5

63

Ethan Utley

59.8

2

Xavier Gilliam

57.0

53

Amare Campbell

52.7

69

Dejuan Lane

50.3

69

Mariyon Dye

46.7

25

The Tennessee defense has been the unit that has helped the Vols along the way. In this game, the player who graded the best is TJ Metcalf, which is no shock at all, especially when you consider how well he did when jumping the ball for the interception.

He continues to improve and is by far one of the better players in the secondary for Tennessee. It seems that every week one of the safeties is the star of the show, and this week it's Metcalf.

As for the player who might need to play better from a grade standpoint, you'd like to see more from Mariyon Dye. There's no reason to overreact, but he is still someone who can learn from this experience.

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Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

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