PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee Football's Loss vs. South Carolina

The Tennessee football program entered Columbia with a 6-1 record and ranked as the No. 11 team in the country, but after some things didn't go their way, they eventually lost the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

While there were some bad moments and performances in this game, there were some solid ones as well. Here are the PFF grades and snap counts from the contest.

Original information from RockyTopInsider.

Offensive Grades and Snap Counts (Total Snaps - 78)

Player PFF Grade Snap Count Javin Gordon 78.0 14 George MacIntyre 74.7 78 DeSean Bishop 70.1 57 Mike Matthews 66.9 69 David Sanders Jr. 66.6 78 DaSaahn Brame 63.8 67 Braylon Staley 63.2 61 Sam Pendleton 62.3 78 Luca Wolf 60.0 1 Ian Duarte 60.0 1 TK Keys 59.0 10 Travis Smith Jr. 58.2 3 Ory Williams 58.2 1 Shamurad Umarov 57.8 58 Tyreek King 57.4 3 Carson Gentle (Defensive) 56.9 7 Nathan Robinson (Defensive) 56.7 7 Trent Thomas 54.9 49 Jesse Perry 54.1 78 Daune Morris 54.0 7 Nic Moore 53.7 76 Donovan Haslam 53.5 22 Radarious Jackson 49.3 33

On the offensive side of the ball, the leader among all players is Javin Gordon. Gordon spent the majority of the season with an injury that kept him from taking many snaps after his return. While he didn't have a ton of snaps, he did make the most in his 14 snaps in this contest.

The star of the game was definitely George MacIntyre, who is the second-place sitter in the offensive grades. In fact, MacIntyre played every offensive snap, and he still graded well with a 74.7. This just goes to show that he has taken a huge step forward as the starter for the Vols, and the sky is the limit for what's to come with him.

The offensive player who needs to prove more after this contest is Radarious Jackson, who finished as the lowest-graded offensive player on the roster for this contest. This is exactly what couldn't happen for him in this game, especially with TK Keys creeping up as the potential clear-cut No. 3 starter for Kelsey Pope moving forward after the last two contests.

Defensive Grades and Snap Counts (Total Snaps - 69)

Player PFF Grade Snap Count TJ Metcalf 74.9 68 Edwin Spillman 71.1 17 Kayin Lee 69.0 69 JJ Finch 66.1 14 Jeremiah Telander 65.3 50 Nathan Robinson 65.1 31 Ty Redmond 64.9 69 Tyree Weathersby 64.0 44 Arion Carter 62.0 56 Carson Gentle 61.2 4 Jordan Norman 61.2 21 Tevis Metcalf 61.1 7 Daevin Hobbs 60.6 28 Qua Moss 60.5 63 Ethan Utley 59.8 2 Xavier Gilliam 57.0 53 Amare Campbell 52.7 69 Dejuan Lane 50.3 69 Mariyon Dye 46.7 25

The Tennessee defense has been the unit that has helped the Vols along the way. In this game, the player who graded the best is TJ Metcalf, which is no shock at all, especially when you consider how well he did when jumping the ball for the interception.

He continues to improve and is by far one of the better players in the secondary for Tennessee. It seems that every week one of the safeties is the star of the show, and this week it's Metcalf.

As for the player who might need to play better from a grade standpoint, you'd like to see more from Mariyon Dye. There's no reason to overreact, but he is still someone who can learn from this experience.

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