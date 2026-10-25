Positional Report Card for Tennessee Football vs South Carolina

The Tennessee Volunteers have been defeated by the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road. This is a disappointing loss for the Vols as they had much to look forward to this season. The way in which it happened only added more to the sting.

This is how each position group graded:

Quarterback: C

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) escapes tackles as he scrambles during a college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

George MacIntyre will be the player most talked about due to his costly fumble, but that might not be fair to the sophomore quarterback. He had 3 touchdowns taken away from penalties and made some big throws for the Vols. Certainly the fumble overshadows all of that, but he still showed signs of being the QB able to move the ball the best.

Running Backs: A

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) carries the ball during a college football game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The South Carolina run defense was pegged as a reason many were picking the Gamecocks. DeSean Bishop dominated that run defense in the first half and the 4th quarter. He once again showed why he was one of the best backs in the country.

Offensive Line: B-

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) and offensive lineman Sam Pendleton (56) celebrate after a play during a college football game against Auburn on Oct. 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The offensive line blocked well in the game and opened up run lanes all night. MacIntyre was able to read the defense and get passes off with not much pressure. The biggest plays were obviously getting blown up on the 4th down and letting pressure in on MacIntyre’s fumble.

Tight Ends: C

Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame (7) carries the ball during a college football game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The tight ends had a very “meh” game. Not much was impacted one way or another from the position group. In fairness DaSaahn Brame did have a massive touchdown called back that would of really made a difference in the game. Brame did punch in the 4th down tuchdown for the Vols aswell.

Wide Receivers: B-

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) carries the ball while grabbed by South Carolina defensive back Gerald Kilgore (1) during a college football game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The wide receivers are similar to the tight ends but did have a more positive impact. They did their job overall. A costly penalty on the last drive, a questionable hold on Radarious Jackson, stands out as a big moment of the game. Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley both made an impact. Matthews, like Brame, had a huge touchdown called back that would of raised the position groups ceiling.

Defensive Line: B+

Tennessee players celebrate with Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18) before the touchdown on an interception is overturned during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall, a productive game from the defensive line, they played a big part in halting the Gamecocks offense for the middle portion of the game. They were able to blow up the offensive line on several run plays and were able to get pressure on the Gamecocks quarterback.

Linebackers: C+

Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (0) celebrates after a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There was some good and some bad in the linebacker group. Early in the game they were unable to contain the quarterback and let the middle of the field open. They did start to close it up towards the end like most of the defense. The linebackers made plenty of tackles, but they felt to be too far down the field.

Defensive Backs: A-

Arkansas wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) moves past Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defensive backs were the best defensive position group for the Vols. For most of the night they were glued to the receivers and made life difficult for the offense. A total of 4 pass deflections and an interception show how they were able to make a big impact.

Special Teams: C+

Tennessee place kicker Cooper Ranvier (28) lines up to kick a field goal during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nothing special came from the special teams. They simply did their job as they are supposed to. They made all 3 extra points and the one field goal attempt. The punting was once again strong for the Vols limiting the Gamecocks to just 5 return yards

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