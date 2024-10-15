Rilee Drew Has Hopes For A Follow-Up Visit Following His Visit To Tennessee
There were many recruits on campus for the Florida vs. Tennessee showdown. They all came from a variety of different classes and schools as one of the recruits who was in attendance was Rilee Drew.
Drew is a 2027 defensive back from Grayson High School in the state of Georgia.
Following the visit, Drew would catch up with Tennessee on SI.
“Overall visit exceeded expectations. The atmosphere was electric. The facilities and the Vol supporters are top-tier. I got to check out the defensive scheme and the cornerbacks looked great,” said the 2027 defensive back. The game was a nail-biter and the Vols walked away with the win in overtime. “The game was a nail-biter. Being down going into the half just gave the team energy in my opinion. After the half, they came out focused and got the win.”
The talented recruit got to talk to many coaches including his position coach Willie Martinez. “I talked to Coach Martinez, Coach Chop, and Coach Banks. They told me to keep working. They like my film and they were glad I got to come check them out.” This visit did a lot for the young DB as he would now put Tennessee towards the top of his list. “Tennessee is among the top schools for me right now.”
Visiting plans are in the future for the DB as he hopes to one day get coached by this Tennessee staff. “I would like to come back for spring practice and also come to camp this summer so I can get coached by the staff.”
