RJ Perry Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee has a history with the transfer portal under head coach Josh Heupel. Major acquisitions and departures have occurred, and college football is now in roster turnover season.

The Volunteers lost wide receiver Walker Merrill to the portal on Wednesday morning. Offensive tackle RJ Perry followed his announcement shortly after, saying that he plans to leave Rocky Top after spending three seasons in Knoxville.

Perry was initially a defensive tackle recruit in high school who switched over to the offensive side of the ball. He didn't get a significant role with the Volunteers and is now searching for new opportunities.

The transfer window lasts until January 15, meaning Tennessee has eleven days to make moves. If players don't enter in that window, they must wait until after spring practice to leave.

Heupel got several impact transfers last offseason that changed the outlook of the 2022 team. Wide receiver Bru McCoy was the No. 2 option on offense behind Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt.

They also found starting left tackle Gerald Mince, who anchored a strong offensive line throughout the season.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VolunteerCountry.