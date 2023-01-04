Skip to main content

RJ Perry Enters Transfer Portal

Offensive tackle RJ Perry announced that he would leave Tennessee in search of a new home.

Tennessee has a history with the transfer portal under head coach Josh Heupel. Major acquisitions and departures have occurred, and college football is now in roster turnover season.

The Volunteers lost wide receiver Walker Merrill to the portal on Wednesday morning. Offensive tackle RJ Perry followed his announcement shortly after, saying that he plans to leave Rocky Top after spending three seasons in Knoxville.

Perry was initially a defensive tackle recruit in high school who switched over to the offensive side of the ball. He didn't get a significant role with the Volunteers and is now searching for new opportunities.

The transfer window lasts until January 15, meaning Tennessee has eleven days to make moves. If players don't enter in that window, they must wait until after spring practice to leave.

Heupel got several impact transfers last offseason that changed the outlook of the 2022 team. Wide receiver Bru McCoy was the No. 2 option on offense behind Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt

They also found starting left tackle Gerald Mince, who anchored a strong offensive line throughout the season. 

