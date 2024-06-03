Anonymous SEC Coaches speak highly of Tennessee's Nico Lamaleava
Anonymous coaches from around the SEC spoke highly of Tennessee QB Nico Lamaleava's potential impact on the Tennessee offense.
With the highly anticipated debut of redshirt freshman QB Nico Lamaleava just months away, SEC coaches from around the conference have had nothing but praise for the Vol's newest signal caller. It's difficult not to envision the Vols as a potential-playoff caliber team with the amount of hype surrounding Lamaleava, with some analysts already cementing Lamaleava as the best QB prospect in the 2026 draft class. Despite the hype, it seems as if SEC coaches from around the conference agree with this potential narrative. One Anonymous SEC coach stated.
"That Staff thinks Nico [Lamaleava] will be the best Quarterback they've had in that system, and when they have a QB they're confident in, they're as good as anyone on that side of the football."
While Iamaleava is predicted to lead the Vols offense to new heights, SEC coaches seem to have reserves with who the Vols have chosen to surround the young star with. Mentioning a potential weakness in the Volunteers wide receiving core. One anonymous SEC coach stated.
"The Question is going to be what they put around him this season; they don't have an elite wideout or obvious target, but the Tulane transfer (Chris Brazzell II) is pretty decent."
With insurmountable expectations surrounding Nico Lamaleava, only time will make out what the young star's mark on Tennessee football will look like. Tennessee and Lamaleava will kick off the 2024-2025 season on August 31 at home against Chattanooga.
