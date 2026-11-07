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SEC Week 10 Predictions Featuring Former Tennessee Baseball Player Trey Lipscomb

Week 10 is here, and Vols on SI is joined by Trey Lipscomb for this week's predictions.
Caleb Sisk|
Trey Lipscomb joins Vols on SI
Trey Lipscomb joins Vols on SI | Vols on SI

In this story:

Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers and multiple different SEC teams are set to play on Saturday, as this is another busy week for the conference, and one could state that this is the best week for all of SEC football.

This week for the predictions, we are joined by Trey Lipscomb, a former Tennessee baseball player,m who has played in the MLB and is one of the more intriguing young prospects of all of professional baseball.

Here is who everyone believes will win each game, but first, make sure to follow Trey Lipscomb on Instagram.

Texas at Missouri

• Trey Lipscomb: Missouri
• Caleb Sisk: Texas
• Dale Dowden: Texas
• Eli Elrod: Texas
• Major Passons: Texas
• Josh Greer: Texas

Arkansas at Auburn

• Trey Lipscomb: Auburn
• Caleb Sisk: Auburn
• Dale Dowden: Auburn
• Eli Elrod: Auburn
• Major Passons: Auburn
• Josh Greer: Auburn

Texas A&M at South Carolina

• Trey Lipscomb: South Carolina
• Caleb Sisk: Texas A&M
• Dale Dowden: South Carolina
• Eli Elrod: South Carolina
• Major Passons: South Carolina
• Josh Greer: South Carolina

Alabama at LSU

• Trey Lipscomb: LSU
• Caleb Sisk: Alabama
• Dale Dowden: LSU
• Eli Elrod: LSU
• Major Passons: LSU
• Josh Greer: LSU

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

• Trey Lipscomb: Mississippi State
• Caleb Sisk: Vanderbilt
• Dale Dowden: Vanderbilt
• Eli Elrod: Vanderbilt
• Major Passons: Vanderbilt
• Josh Greer: Vanderbilt

College Football Bracket Challenge

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Georgia at Ole Miss

• Trey Lipscomb: Ole Miss
• Caleb Sisk: Georgia
• Dale Dowden: Georgia
• Eli Elrod: Georgia
• Major Passons: Ole Miss
• Josh Greer: Georgia

Oklahoma at Florida

• Trey Lipscomb: Florida
• Caleb Sisk: Florida
• Dale Dowden: Florida
• Eli Elrod: Florida
• Major Passons: Florida
• Josh Greer: Florida

Kentucky at Tennessee

• Trey Lipscomb: Tennessee
• Caleb Sisk: Tennessee
• Dale Dowden: Tennessee
• Eli Elrod: Tennessee
• Major Passons: Tennessee
• Josh Greer: Tennessee

Vols on SI Leaderboard

• Major Passons: (68-16)
• Josh Greer: (68-16)
• Caleb Sisk: (65-19)
• Eli Elrod: (63-21)
• Dale Dowden: (61-23)

VFL Leaderboard

• Devrin Young: (15-1)
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: (13-2)
• Dylan Dreiling: (4-1)
• Jabari Davis: (8-3)
• Bru McCoy: (6-3)
• Zander Sechrist: (4-2)
• Gerald Mincey: (4-3)
• Jeremiah Crawford: (4-3)
• Omari Thomas: (4-4)

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

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Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

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