SEC Week 4 Predictions Featuring Former Tennessee Football Wide Receiver Bru McCoy
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for the biggest game of the week, but for many fans, this is a weekend filled with massive games. In fact, the SEC will be featured in nine games this week.
This led us to share our predictions yet again, as this is the fourth week, in which we have done so. This week we are joined by another VFL, as we are joined by former Tennessee football wide receiver Bru McCoy.
Before you take a look at the picks, we encourage you to follow Bru McCoy on both Instagram by clicking HERE, and his X account by clicking HERE.
South Alabama at Kentucky
• Bru McCoy: Kentucky
• Caleb Sisk: Kentucky
• Dale Dowden: Kentucky
• Josh Greer: Kentucky
• Eli Elrod: Kentucky
• Major Passons: Kentucky
Oklahoma at No. 2 Georgia
• Bru McCoy: Georgia
• Caleb Sisk: Georgia
• Dale Dowden: Georgia
• Josh Greer: Georgia
• Eli Elrod: Georgia
• Major Passons: Georgia
No. 4 Ole Miss at No. 21 Florida
• Bru McCoy: Ole Miss
• Caleb Sisk: Florida
• Dale Dowden: Florida
• Josh Greer: Ole Miss
• Eli Elrod: Ole Miss
• Major Passons: Ole Miss
Vanderbilt at Auburn
• Bru McCoy: Auburn
• Caleb Sisk: Auburn
• Dale Dowden: Auburn
• Josh Greer: Auburn
• Eli Elrod: Vanderbilt
• Major Passons: Vanderbilt
South Carolina at No. 8 Alabama
• Bru McCoy: South Carolina
• Caleb Sisk: Alabama
• Dale Dowden: Alabama
• Josh Greer: Alabama
• Eli Elrod: Alabama
• Major Passons: Alabama
No. 23 Texas A&M at No. 10 LSU
• Bru McCoy: LSU
• Caleb Sisk: LSU
• Dale Dowden: LSU
• Josh Greer: LSU
• Eli Elrod: LSU
• Major Passons: LSU
No. 19 Missouri at No. 24 Mississippi State
• Bru McCoy: Mississippi State
• Caleb Sisk: Mississippi State
• Dale Dowden: Mississippi State
• Josh Greer: Missouri
• Eli Elrod: Mississippi State
• Major Passons: Mississippi State
Tulsa at Arkansas
• Bru McCoy: Arkansas
• Caleb Sisk: Arkansas
• Dale Dowden: Arkansas
• Josh Greer: Arkansas
• Eli Elrod: Arkansas
• Major Passons: Arkansas
No. 1 Texas at No. 14 Tennessee
• Bru McCoy: Tennessee
• Caleb Sisk: Texas
• Dale Dowden: Tennessee
• Josh Greer: Texas
• Eli Elrod: Tennessee
• Major Passons: Texas
Vols On SI Leaderboard
• Major Passons: (39-3)
• Eli Elrod: (38-4)
• Josh Greer: (37-5)
• Caleb Sisk: (36-6)
• Dale Dowden: (32-10)
VFL Leaderboard
• Devrin Young: (15-1)
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: (13-2)
• Jabari Davis: (8-3)
• Bru McCoy: TBD
Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!
Follow Our Social Media Accounts
• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)
• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)
Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_