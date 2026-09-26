SEC Week 4 Predictions Featuring Former Tennessee Football Wide Receiver Bru McCoy

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for the biggest game of the week, but for many fans, this is a weekend filled with massive games. In fact, the SEC will be featured in nine games this week.

This led us to share our predictions yet again, as this is the fourth week, in which we have done so. This week we are joined by another VFL, as we are joined by former Tennessee football wide receiver Bru McCoy.

Before you take a look at the picks, we encourage you to follow Bru McCoy on both Instagram by clicking HERE, and his X account by clicking HERE.

South Alabama at Kentucky

Sep 12, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Bru McCoy: Kentucky

• Caleb Sisk: Kentucky

• Dale Dowden: Kentucky

• Josh Greer: Kentucky

• Eli Elrod: Kentucky

• Major Passons: Kentucky

Oklahoma at No. 2 Georgia

Sep 19, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) walks off the field after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Bru McCoy: Georgia

• Caleb Sisk: Georgia

• Dale Dowden: Georgia

• Josh Greer: Georgia

• Eli Elrod: Georgia

• Major Passons: Georgia

No. 4 Ole Miss at No. 21 Florida

Sep 19, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive back Kaleb Harris (8) tackled Florida Gators quarterback Aaron Philo (12) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Bru McCoy: Ole Miss

• Caleb Sisk: Florida

• Dale Dowden: Florida

• Josh Greer: Ole Miss

• Eli Elrod: Ole Miss

• Major Passons: Ole Miss

Vanderbilt at Auburn

Sep 19, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) drops back to pass against the Florida Gators during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Bru McCoy: Auburn

• Caleb Sisk: Auburn

• Dale Dowden: Auburn

• Josh Greer: Auburn

• Eli Elrod: Vanderbilt

• Major Passons: Vanderbilt

South Carolina at No. 8 Alabama

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) carries the ball during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Bru McCoy: South Carolina

• Caleb Sisk: Alabama

• Dale Dowden: Alabama

• Josh Greer: Alabama

• Eli Elrod: Alabama

• Major Passons: Alabama

No. 23 Texas A&M at No. 10 LSU

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (7) reacts during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Bru McCoy: LSU

• Caleb Sisk: LSU

• Dale Dowden: LSU

• Josh Greer: LSU

• Eli Elrod: LSU

• Major Passons: LSU

No. 19 Missouri at No. 24 Mississippi State

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Bru McCoy: Mississippi State

• Caleb Sisk: Mississippi State

• Dale Dowden: Mississippi State

• Josh Greer: Missouri

• Eli Elrod: Mississippi State

• Major Passons: Mississippi State

Tulsa at Arkansas

Sep 19, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback AJ Hill (2) passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Bru McCoy: Arkansas

• Caleb Sisk: Arkansas

• Dale Dowden: Arkansas

• Josh Greer: Arkansas

• Eli Elrod: Arkansas

• Major Passons: Arkansas

No. 1 Texas at No. 14 Tennessee

From left, Tennessee defensive backs Tre Poteat III (3), Ty Redmond (4), and Kayin Lee (14) gather in prayer before the start of the college football game against Kennesaw State on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Bru McCoy: Tennessee

• Caleb Sisk: Texas

• Dale Dowden: Tennessee

• Josh Greer: Texas

• Eli Elrod: Tennessee

• Major Passons: Texas

Vols On SI Leaderboard

• Major Passons: (39-3)

• Eli Elrod: (38-4)

• Josh Greer: (37-5)

• Caleb Sisk: (36-6)

• Dale Dowden: (32-10)

VFL Leaderboard

• Devrin Young: (15-1)

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: (13-2)

• Jabari Davis: (8-3)

• Bru McCoy: TBD

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