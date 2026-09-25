Tennessee Volunteers vs. Texas Longhorns Football Predictions

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to playing at home, which is exactly what they are slated to do as they take on the Texas Longhorns.

With that being said, here are our predictions for the upcoming game between the Longhorns and the Vols.

Caleb Sisk: Texas Wins 21-17

Sep 12, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Devin Sanchez (6) defends against Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"While I would say that the Texas Longhorns are the favorites to win this game, there may be more room for the Vols to get it done. However, I believe this will be a game filled with growing pains for the Vols, which is ultimately why I am choosing the Longhorns to win this game. This is one that I am okay with being wrong, because I feel there is a legitimate shot for the Vols to win this game, but with the defense that the Longhorns have, along with the sure-answer at receiver, I believe this is a tough mountain to climb for Tennessee," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden: Tennessee Wins 30-27

Sep 19, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee coach Josh Heupel chats with Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during Tennesseea?TMs college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Despite picking Texas in the preseason, this game is projected to be closer than many originally thought a few months back. The poise of Faizon Brandon and the bend but don't break defense is a big reason why. The impact of what is Neyland Stadium can NOT be undervalued. The atmosphere and energy will be through the roof, and I believe it will be enough to keep momentum on the side of Tennessee," Dowden said.

Eli Elrod: Tennessee Wins 31-27

From left, Tennessee defensive backs Tre Poteat III (3), Ty Redmond (4), and Kayin Lee (14) gather in prayer before the start of the college football game against Kennesaw State on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Volunteers offense has the potential to outscore anyone with their combination of an elite rushing attack, where they average 298.7 yards per game on the ground, and an extremely athletic and efficient quarterback with plenty of weapons on the outside. The Volunteers pass rush has also looked good this season, recording 12 sacks so far through three games, leading me to believe the Vols will force Arch Manning into quick decisions due to constant pressure, eventually causing him to make a game changing mistake and potentially throwing his 3rd interception so far in the 2026 season," Elrod said.

Josh Greer: Texas Wins 34-31

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to throw during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Vols have shown plenty of offensive firepower through their first three games, but Saturday's showdown with the top-ranked Longhorns will be their biggest test of the season. Faizon Brandon has impressed early in his freshman campaign, but facing Texas is an entirely different challenge. The Longhorns have the defensive talent to create pressure, limit explosive plays, and force Tennessee to sustain drives. However, with Checker Neyland in full effect and more than 100,000+ fans behind them, the Vols should have an opportunity to make this a four-quarter battle. I expect Tennessee to come out aggressively and try to establish run game early. If the Vols can control the ground game, protect Brandon, and force Arch Manning into uncomfortable situations, they have an opportunity to pull off the upset. However, Texas has the talent and depth to capitalize on mistakes, and I expect the Longhorns to make just enough plays down the stretch to escape Knoxville with a narrow victory," Greer said.

Major Passons: Texas Wins 34-24

Sep 5, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) reaches for a pass while defended by Texas State Bobcats linebacker Treylin Payne (29) during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Though the Vols have shown great promise with their young quarterback Faizon Brandon. I think Texas is the best team in the country and is my pick to win the National Championship. I think the Longhorns will have too much for the Vols to bring home to W," Passons said.

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