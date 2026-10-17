SEC Week 7 Predictions Featuring Former Tennessee Defensive Lineman Omari Thomas

The Tennessee Volunteers and a plethora of other teams are set to play when it comes to the SEC. With that being said, that means that there is a weekly prediction article to come out from Vols on SI, but this time we are joined by former Tennessee defensive lineman Omari Thomas, who spent plenty of time with the Vols.

Here is who he picked, along with the staff.

Florida at No. 7 Texas

Oct 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Omari Thomas: Texas

• Caleb Sisk: Texas

• Dale Dowden: Texas

• Josh Greer: Texas

• Eli Elrod: Texas

• Major Passons: Texas

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 LSU

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) runs the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Omari Thomas: LSU

• Caleb Sisk: LSU

• Dale Dowden: LSU

• Josh Greer: LSU

• Eli Elrod: Mississippi State

• Major Passons: LSU

Citadel at Texas A&M

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) can’t make the catch against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Omari Thomas: Texas A&M

• Caleb Sisk: Texas A&M

• Dale Dowden: Texas A&M

• Josh Greer: Texas A&M

• Eli Elrod: Texas A&M

• Major Passons: Texas A&M

Auburn at No. 1 Georgia

Georgia running back Dwight Phillips Jr. tries to avoid the tackle attempt of Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown (2) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Omari Thomas: Georgia

• Caleb Sisk: Georgia

• Dale Dowden: Georgia

• Josh Greer: Georgia

• Eli Elrod: Georgia

• Major Passons: Georgia

No. 13 Missouri at No. 9 Ole Miss

Oct 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) hands the ball off to running back Makhi Frazier (25) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Omari Thomas: Ole Miss

• Caleb Sisk: Ole Miss

• Dale Dowden: Ole Miss

• Josh Greer: Ole Miss

• Eli Elrod: Missouri

• Major Passons: Ole Miss

Arkansas at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill (0) receives a pass for a touchdown against NC State during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Omari Thomas: Vanderbilt

• Caleb Sisk: Arkansas

• Dale Dowden: Vanderbilt

• Josh Greer: Arkansas

• Eli Elrod: Vanderbilt

• Major Passons: Arkansas

No. 15 Kentucky at Oklahoma

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) throws the ball during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Omari Thomas: Oklahoma

• Caleb Sisk: Kentucky

• Dale Dowden: Kentucky

• Josh Greer: Kentucky

• Eli Elrod: Kentucky

• Major Passons: Oklahoma

No. 6 Alabama at No. 14 Tennessee

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrates his touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Omari Thomas: Tennessee

• Caleb Sisk: Alabama

• Dale Dowden: Alabama

• Josh Greer: Tennessee

• Eli Elrod: Tennessee

• Major Passons: Tennessee

Vols on SI Leaderboard

Tennessee defensive back Kayin Lee (14) tries to strip the ball from Kennesaw State wide receiver Zion Booker (4) during a college football game on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Major Passons: (54-11)

• Eli Elrod: (54-11)

• Josh Greer: (53-12)

• Caleb Sisk: (52-13)

• Dale Dowden: (49-16)

Guest Picker Leaderboard

Nov 23, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Bru McCoy (5) after defeating the UTEP Miners at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Angelina Alcantar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

• Devrin Young: (15-1)

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: (13-2)

• Jabari Davis: (8-3)

• Bru McCoy: (6-3)

• Gerald Mincey: (4-3)

• Jeremiah Crawford: (4-3)

• Omari Thomas (TBD)

Make sure you follow Omari Thomas on Instagram HERE.

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