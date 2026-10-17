SEC Week 7 Predictions Featuring Former Tennessee Defensive Lineman Omari Thomas
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The Tennessee Volunteers and a plethora of other teams are set to play when it comes to the SEC. With that being said, that means that there is a weekly prediction article to come out from Vols on SI, but this time we are joined by former Tennessee defensive lineman Omari Thomas, who spent plenty of time with the Vols.
Here is who he picked, along with the staff.
Florida at No. 7 Texas
• Omari Thomas: Texas
• Caleb Sisk: Texas
• Dale Dowden: Texas
• Josh Greer: Texas
• Eli Elrod: Texas
• Major Passons: Texas
No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 LSU
• Omari Thomas: LSU
• Caleb Sisk: LSU
• Dale Dowden: LSU
• Josh Greer: LSU
• Eli Elrod: Mississippi State
• Major Passons: LSU
Citadel at Texas A&M
• Omari Thomas: Texas A&M
• Caleb Sisk: Texas A&M
• Dale Dowden: Texas A&M
• Josh Greer: Texas A&M
• Eli Elrod: Texas A&M
• Major Passons: Texas A&M
Auburn at No. 1 Georgia
• Omari Thomas: Georgia
• Caleb Sisk: Georgia
• Dale Dowden: Georgia
• Josh Greer: Georgia
• Eli Elrod: Georgia
• Major Passons: Georgia
No. 13 Missouri at No. 9 Ole Miss
• Omari Thomas: Ole Miss
• Caleb Sisk: Ole Miss
• Dale Dowden: Ole Miss
• Josh Greer: Ole Miss
• Eli Elrod: Missouri
• Major Passons: Ole Miss
Arkansas at Vanderbilt
• Omari Thomas: Vanderbilt
• Caleb Sisk: Arkansas
• Dale Dowden: Vanderbilt
• Josh Greer: Arkansas
• Eli Elrod: Vanderbilt
• Major Passons: Arkansas
No. 15 Kentucky at Oklahoma
• Omari Thomas: Oklahoma
• Caleb Sisk: Kentucky
• Dale Dowden: Kentucky
• Josh Greer: Kentucky
• Eli Elrod: Kentucky
• Major Passons: Oklahoma
No. 6 Alabama at No. 14 Tennessee
• Omari Thomas: Tennessee
• Caleb Sisk: Alabama
• Dale Dowden: Alabama
• Josh Greer: Tennessee
• Eli Elrod: Tennessee
• Major Passons: Tennessee
Vols on SI Leaderboard
• Major Passons: (54-11)
• Eli Elrod: (54-11)
• Josh Greer: (53-12)
• Caleb Sisk: (52-13)
• Dale Dowden: (49-16)
Guest Picker Leaderboard
• Devrin Young: (15-1)
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: (13-2)
• Jabari Davis: (8-3)
• Bru McCoy: (6-3)
• Gerald Mincey: (4-3)
• Jeremiah Crawford: (4-3)
• Omari Thomas (TBD)
Make sure you follow Omari Thomas on Instagram HERE.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_