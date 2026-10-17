Anthony Poindexter Discusses the Challenges of Stopping Alabama QB Keelon Russell

The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up to face their bitter rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is one of the biggest games of the season in all of college football and could have massive implications on both teams season.

The Vols defense has been a big reason for their success this season and a lot of credit should go to the coaches. They have done a phenomenal job of getting the team ready with a proper game plan. Those coaches will have their work cut out for them this week as they prepare for Alabama’s stellar offense.

The Crimson Tide offense has consistently posed difficulty for opposing defenses this season and the biggest reason is the emergence of star quarterback Keelon Russell. Russell is a dynamic playmaker that can beat you in a multitude of ways.

Tennessee secondary coach talked about the difficulty of stopping Russell and what makes him so hard to stop.

Anthony Poindexter on Keelon Russell

Oct 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) scrambles with the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, you’re gonna have to cover. Obviously, they’ve got elite wide receivers and the quarterback is elite. He can extend plays. But when you watch the tape, he can extend plays and throw accurate balls on the run. So, he’s gonna be a challenge, very talented player. And we’re gonna have to have our A game,” Poindexter said.

Tennessee will have to be playing their best football to slow down the Crimson Tide offense this Saturday. Like Poindexter mentions, the Vols will have to stay disciplined because Russell excels at keeping plays alive hurting defenses with his improvision.

If any of the first 6 games are any indication the Vols defense will have an exception game plan to stop Alabama’s offense. The deciding factor of if they are successful might not be the game plan but how they react to the broken play ability of Russell. If the Vols lose focus, then they could get burned badly. Tennessee will need to stay disciplined to limit the damage against such a great quarterback.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.