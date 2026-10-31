SEC Week 9 Predictions Featuring Former Tennessee Baseball Player Dylan Dreiling
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It's another week of college football, which means there is another week of SEC games, although many already know that the Tennessee Volunteers won't be active and playing today, as they are in the middle of their bye week. They are prepping for their night game against the Kentucky Wildcats, which is one of the better games of the entire college season slate.
However, there are still some key games that are being played inside the SEC, as some of the ranked teams from inside the conference are set to play in a game, including one of the biggest games of the entire SEC season between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs. This is a game that could have massive SEC stakes when it comes to the championship game, which is something that Tennessee can, of course, be in play for. Especially if they win out, as they stand a great shot of making the championship game if they win out.
This week we are joined by Dylan Dreiling, who is a former Tennessee baseball player, and a current minor league baseball player in the Rangers farm system. He is also a former national championship baseball star for the Vols.
Make sure you follow Dylan on Instagram and a big thank you to him for joining our pick em' this week.
Auburn at Ole Miss
• Dylan Dreiling: Ole Miss
• Caleb Sisk: Ole Miss
• Dale Dowden: Ole Miss
• Eli Elrod: Ole Miss
• Josh Greer: Ole Miss
• Major Passons: Ole Miss
Florida vs. Georgia
• Dylan Dreiling: Georgia
• Caleb Sisk: Florida
• Dale Dowden: Georgia
• Eli Elrod: Georgia
• Josh Greer: Georgia
• Major Passons: Georgia
South Carolina at Oklahoma
• Dylan Dreiling: Oklahoma
• Caleb Sisk: Oklahoma
• Dale Dowden: South Carolina
• Eli Elrod: South Carolina
• Josh Greer: Oklahoma
• Major Passons: South Carolina
Mississippi State at Texas
• Dylan Dreiling: Texas
• Caleb Sisk: Texas
• Dale Dowden: Texas
• Eli Elrod: Texas
• Josh Greer: Texas
• Major Passons: Texas
Missouri at Arkansas
• Dylan Dreiling: Missouri
• Caleb Sisk: Missouri
• Dale Dowden: Missouri
• Eli Elrod: Missouri
• Josh Greer: Missouri
• Major Passons: Missouri
Vols on SI Leaderboard
• Major Passons: (64-15)
• Josh Greer: (63-16)
• Caleb Sisk: (62-17)
• Eli Elrod: (59-20)
• Dale Dowden: (56-23)
VFL Leaderboard
• Devrin Young: (15-1)
• Gerald Riggs Jr.: (13-2)
• Jabari Davis: (8-3)
• Bru McCoy: (6-3)
• Zander Sechrist: (4-2)
• Gerald Mincey: (4-3)
• Jeremiah Crawford: (4-3)
• Omari Thomas: (4-4)
• Dylan Dreiling: TBD
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_