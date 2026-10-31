SEC Week 9 Predictions Featuring Former Tennessee Baseball Player Dylan Dreiling

It's another week of college football, which means there is another week of SEC games, although many already know that the Tennessee Volunteers won't be active and playing today, as they are in the middle of their bye week. They are prepping for their night game against the Kentucky Wildcats, which is one of the better games of the entire college season slate.

However, there are still some key games that are being played inside the SEC, as some of the ranked teams from inside the conference are set to play in a game, including one of the biggest games of the entire SEC season between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs. This is a game that could have massive SEC stakes when it comes to the championship game, which is something that Tennessee can, of course, be in play for. Especially if they win out, as they stand a great shot of making the championship game if they win out.

This week we are joined by Dylan Dreiling, who is a former Tennessee baseball player, and a current minor league baseball player in the Rangers farm system. He is also a former national championship baseball star for the Vols.

Make sure you follow Dylan on Instagram and a big thank you to him for joining our pick em' this week.

Auburn at Ole Miss

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) throws a pass during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Dylan Dreiling: Ole Miss

• Caleb Sisk: Ole Miss

• Dale Dowden: Ole Miss

• Eli Elrod: Ole Miss

• Josh Greer: Ole Miss

• Major Passons: Ole Miss

Florida vs. Georgia

Oct 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) and Georgia defensive back Demello Jones (8) cause an incompletion as they hit Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Coleman-Williams was injured on the play and did not return. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Dylan Dreiling: Georgia

• Caleb Sisk: Florida

• Dale Dowden: Georgia

• Eli Elrod: Georgia

• Josh Greer: Georgia

• Major Passons: Georgia

South Carolina at Oklahoma

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) warms up during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Dylan Dreiling: Oklahoma

• Caleb Sisk: Oklahoma

• Dale Dowden: South Carolina

• Eli Elrod: South Carolina

• Josh Greer: Oklahoma

• Major Passons: South Carolina

Mississippi State at Texas

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Dylan Dreiling: Texas

• Caleb Sisk: Texas

• Dale Dowden: Texas

• Eli Elrod: Texas

• Josh Greer: Texas

• Major Passons: Texas

Missouri at Arkansas

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) catches a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Dylan Dreiling: Missouri

• Caleb Sisk: Missouri

• Dale Dowden: Missouri

• Eli Elrod: Missouri

• Josh Greer: Missouri

• Major Passons: Missouri

Vols on SI Leaderboard

• Major Passons: (64-15)

• Josh Greer: (63-16)

• Caleb Sisk: (62-17)

• Eli Elrod: (59-20)

• Dale Dowden: (56-23)

VFL Leaderboard

• Devrin Young: (15-1)

• Gerald Riggs Jr.: (13-2)

• Jabari Davis: (8-3)

• Bru McCoy: (6-3)

• Zander Sechrist: (4-2)

• Gerald Mincey: (4-3)

• Jeremiah Crawford: (4-3)

• Omari Thomas: (4-4)

• Dylan Dreiling: TBD

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