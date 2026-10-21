From Walk-On to One of the Nation’s Best: DeSean Bishop Powers Tennessee

The Tennessee running back delivered another statement in the Volunteers’ 26-10 win over Alabama. Bishop rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries, giving the Vols a steady source of offense in one of their biggest games of the season.

Yet two Week 7 numbers tell the deeper story.

DeSean Bishop’s Ranks Among RBs from Week 7:



🟠 121 Yards AFTER Contact (1st)

🟠 13 Missed Tackles Forced (1st)@Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/FF2lIwJgit — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 18, 2026

Bishop finished first among running backs with 121 yards after contact and 13 missed tackles forced, according to the weekly rankings provided.

Those numbers show how much he created when defenders had a chance to stop him. Contact often marked the start of the fight for more yards.

Against Alabama, that ability mattered. Every broken tackle offered Tennessee a chance to stay ahead of the chains. Every extra yard made the next down more manageable. Bishop gave the Vols a way to keep moving when clean running lanes were hard to find.

His Rise Makes The Performance Even More Meaningful

A Knoxville native who starred at Karns High School, Bishop began his Tennessee career as a walk-on. He later earned a scholarship and developed into an All-SEC back. Before this season, he landed on the Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list. The opportunity has changed. His latest performance shows why Tennessee keeps putting the ball in his hands.

For the Vols, Bishop’s value reaches beyond his rushing total. A back who can escape the first defender gives an offense room to work through mistakes. He can turn a short gain into a first down and help sustain a drive when the defense expects a run.

That is a valuable asset as Tennessee enters the final five games of the regular season.

Calling any player the best running back in the country invites debate. Leading the nation in two key rushing measures for a week gives Bishop a strong place in that discussion.

The former walk-on is building his case through production.

Against Alabama, defenders made contact. Bishop kept going. With five regular-season games left. Bishop has plenty of carries left to grow his legendary status in Knoxville. If the Vols are able to make the SEC Championship, and/or the College Football Playoff. Those stages would be massive to show off his outstanding skill and how important he his to the Tennessee football offense.

From Local Kid to Knoxville Legend

After being overlooked, DeSean Bishop has proved his doubters wrong. He has established himself as one of the best in college, and NFL talent.

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