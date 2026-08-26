Protecting Faizon Brandon: Here's A Look at the Vols Offensive Line Heading Into 2026

Tennessee’s offensive line heads into the 2026 season attempting to overcome varying levels of uncertainty when it comes to protecting newly named freshman starting QB Faizon Brandon. Although there are multiple experienced starters returning to its offensive line, the departures of Lance Heard (Kentucky), Max Anderson (Kentucky), William Satterwhite (LSU), Bennett Warren (Minnesota), and Brian Grant (Memphis) have significantly depleted the unit’s overall depth, and therefore minmizing the level experience its offensive line has heading into the regular season which begins on Saturday, September 5th vs. Furman.

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during Tennessee football’s first preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Anytime there are five key departures from any specific team, a rightful number of questions will arise, and in this case, Tennessee's offensive line is no different. However, many of those questions can be answered right off the bat by noting the departures of Heard, Anderson, Satterwhite, Warren, and Grant; although significant, they don't actually warrant a complete rebuild of the O-Line.

Are there a number of vulnerabilities that we need to consider, such as potential injuries, prolonged fatigue, and increased ramp-up time for the less experienced and new additions to the unit? Yes, and that goes without saying. However, the linemen that are returning for the 2026 season have the opportunity to make an immediate impact, especially when it comes to protecting the QB.

Returning Linemen Create A Brand New Core

Although there seems to be somewhat of a learning curve for the offensive line heading into 2026, there is some encouraging news in the fact that the line won’t need to be rebuilt entirely from scratch. For example, Sam Pendleton (13 starts), Jesse Perry (12 starts), Wendell Moe Jr. (11 starts), Shamurad Umarov (10 starts) and David Sanders Jr. (9 starts) all have a decent amount of previous experience as starters.

Tennessee offensive lineman Max Anderson (71) during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That experience should prove to be a viable foundation going forward and one that can minimize the blow that was dealt when the departures of Heard, Anderson, Satterwhite, Warren, and Grant first occurred. Additionally, that experience also allows for the assignments, protections, and communication of the returning players to be key factors when matched up against some of the SEC’s aggressive defensive fronts such as Texas and Alabama.

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) during Tennessee football’s first preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In my opinion, David Sanders Jr. could become the one who anchors of the group, especially since he gained multiple quality starts as a freshman. Sanders Jr., an offensive tackle, possesses the talent to develop into one of Tennessee’s most important offensive linemen, while Pendleton, Perry, Moe, and Umarov, and even a newcomer like Ory Williams and Donovan Haslam will each provide the level of consistency and physicality that the line needs not only to protect Faizon Brandon, but also to be a successful core beyond 2026.