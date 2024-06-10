Tennessee Alum Joshua Palmer Could Be a Threat for Chargers
Former Tennessee Volunteer Joshua Palmer could be part of the solution for the Los Angeles Chargers' need at wide receiver.
The Los Angeles Chargers have experienced quite a bit of change this offseason as they hired former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to be the new head man and they also lost some notable players off the roster. Most significantly, wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen will no longer be targets for Justin Herbert to throw to this season, and it has the organization searching for answers. One of which, could be former Tennessee Volunteer Joshua Palmer.
Palmer was drafted by the Chargers in the third round with the 77th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Over the last three seasons he has accumulated 1,703 receiving yards, 143 receptions and nine touchdowns. With Williams and Allen no longer in the picture, it's likely that the Chargers might try to lean on a player like Palmer who has 44 games of experience now.
The organization attempted to address the question at hand during this year's NFL draft by selecting Ladd McConkey in the second round, but the Chargers will not be able to just rely on a rookie to carry the load. The Chargers also drafted Quentin Johnston the year before that which brings back the importance and value in Palmer's experience in the league.
Williams and Allen combined for over 1,500 receiving yards last season despite Williams only having played in three games due to an ACL injury. That means there is a good chunk of yardage to be dispersed amongst the roster this year and a big window of opportunity for Palmer. Offseason additions like DJ Chark Jr. being signed will create some competition within the position group, but if Palmer prevails as part of the core rotation, he could be eyeing down a career season.
