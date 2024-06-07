Jaylen Wright Signs Rookie Deal
Former Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright has signed his rookie contract with the Miami Dolphins.
Former Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright was one of the most productive Volunteer backs in recent memory. He became the program's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2015 and was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
He officially inked his rookie agreement with the organization on Thursday. Wright's four-year deal is worth $4,780,020 that comes with a signing bonus of $760,020. He's the No. 3 running back in the Dolphins' organization, though he appears to be a part of their long-term plans at the position, as current running back Raheem Mostert just turned 32 years old.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had been high on Wright throughout the predraft process and continued to praise him during his final rankings. Kiper was one of the first analysts to begin putting Wright's name on par with other top running backs in the class, and he continued that message by ranking Wright as his No. 2 overall running back in the class.
"Wright is my second-ranked running back," Kiper explained. "I projected only one back (Texas’) in the first two rounds of my latest mock draft, just based on the value of the position. I see Wright being picked early in Round 3 and making an impact as a rookie."
