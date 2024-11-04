Tennessee and Georgia Kickoff Time Announced
The SEC has announced that the highly anticipated matchup between Tennessee and Georgia will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium, with the game being broadcast on ABC. This primetime showdown is sure to attract significant attention as both teams vie for a spot in the SEC Championship..
Both teams currently have 7-1 records and a shot at being in the College Football Playoff. Neither team can afford a loss in this game if they want to be assured a playoff spot. A second loss for either team would mean they are no longer in control of their playoff destiny.
Tennessee is 4-1 in the SEC and is coming off a 28-18 win over Kentucky. Before facing Georgia, the Vols will take on a struggling Mississippi State team, a game the Vols will be big favorites in as Mississippi State has not won a conference game this season. Georgi's only loss in conference play came when they fell to Alabama on the road. They travel to Ole Miss this week for another difficult road matchup.
Tennessee could potentially secure a spot in the playoffs with a 10-2 record, but an 11-1 finish would almost guarantee their postseason berth. In their remaining matchups after Georgia, the Vols will face UTEP and Vanderbilt. Those are two games that the Vols will be favored in. If Tennessee can defeat Georgia for the first time since 2016, they will essentially punch their ticket to the playoffs and the SEC championship game if they take care of business the rest of the way.