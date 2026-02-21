Top Five 2027 Quarterback Looking to Visit Rocky Top

The quarterback position will be the focal point of Tennessee’s attention over the next few weeks, with the decision of Joey Aguilar’s potential eligibility coming up and the position battle between George MacIntyre, Faizon Brandon, and Ryan Staub, which will open up if he is not granted an extra year to play in college.

Recruiting the quarterback position has also been atop of the list for the Volunteers for a while now. Last week, Tennessee landed 2027 quarterback Derrick Baker. The 3-star out of Milton High School chose the Volunteers over Florida State, Indiana, Auburn, and more. It was a huge win on the recruiting scene for Tennessee.

However, Tennessee does not seem to be done recruiting the quarterback position in the 2027 class.

Top Five 2027 Quarterback Set to Visit

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle, left, during Vols' football's first day of fall camp in Knoxville on July 30, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4-star Israel Abrams is set to visit Tennessee this spring. Abrams is ranked as high as the second ranked quarterback in the class of 2027 (247 Sports).

While Abrams is planning on getting to Tennessee in the spring, he has yet to set an official visit. However, he told On3 Sports that he is going to be at Tennessee March 31st (although it is not an official visit).

He visited Knoxville back in September for the rivalry game versus Georgia. Head coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle recently visited Abrams at his high school back in January.

He has also lined up visits to Purdue on May 22nd, Auburn on June 5th, Kentucky on June 19th, and Florida State on June 12th.

Abrams as a prospect

Tennessee football offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle speaks to the media during football media day, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 29, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Abrams plays at Montini Catholic High School in Lombard, Illinois. The Broncos went 14-0 and won a state championship this past season in the Illinois 4A division, which was the second state championship win of Abrams' career. In his high school career, he has never lost a game that he started and currently sits at 24-0.

He totaled 50 touchdowns as a junior with 40 coming through the air and 10 coming on the ground. He was named to the 1st team All-state team and was the Illinois MaxPreps Player of the Year, the Rivals Illinois Player of the year, and the Illinois Prep Redzone Player of the Year.

His tape shows much promise into his future at the collegiate level and it makes sense why so many schools are targeting him. He possesses good accuracy and on a couple of instances, he made some great throws down field despite having pressure in his face.

