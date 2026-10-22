Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel Named to This Prestigious Award's Watchlist

The Tennessee Volunteers are off to a great start to the season, as they hold a current record of 6-1. This is great considering they have played two top-10 teams, including the then No. 1 Texas Longhorns, who defeated the Vols by a score of 20-17.

The biggest win for the Vols was recent, as the Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in what was a huge victory for this team and this staff. The final score of that game was 26-10, which goes to show that Tennessee is evolving.

Josh Heupel Names as a National Coach of the Year Watchlist Candidate

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This win didn't go unrecognized, and the same can be said about the rest of the victories, as Josh Heupel recently received high praise for his team's 2026 campaign thus far. Heupel was recently named as a Paul "Bear" Bryant national coach of the year candidate, as he is now on the watch list.

This is well-earned, as he has the Vols as a near-top-10 team in the country. He currently has the Vols ranked No. 11 in the country, as they are set to travel for their second road game of the conference slate and their third road game in total. In both road games that they have played so far, they have been victorious, as they defeated both the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

They now face a tough South Carolina Gamecocks team, which has a lot going for it in this game, including the fact that they have one of the best players in the entire country, Dylan Stewart.

Heupel could very well find himself near the finalist ranks, especially if he gets the Vols to the SEC championship, which is still up for grabs. For that to be the case, the Vols will likely need to win out, and if they do, then they will guarantee their spot in the game. This would also nearly guarantee them a playoff spot as well, making them one of the more proven teams in the entire sport.

So, with that being said, this is earned, but the job isn't finished for Josh Heupel, as he prepares for battle this weekend.

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