Josh Heupel Details What Makes Alabama a Huge Test for Tennessee Football

For Josh Heupel, the challenge starts with Alabama’s improved run game. Yet it extends well beyond stopping the ball carrier. The Tide can also punish defenses when plays break down.

“Yeah. They are much more efficient and effective running the football. Quarterback's a dynamic player you know he's throwing extremely efficiently, bunch of yards but extends makes plays with his feet. Scramble to run but also throw the football down the field if you're not matching things out. So, you know, us defensively, massive test, and them defensively, big, strong, physical up front, second level, very active. They've made it difficult to run the football and not give up a ton of explosives. They've gotten their hands on a bunch of balls, created turnovers as well.”

Oct 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) scrambles with the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama’s Offense Tests Tennessee’s Discipline

The numbers help explain Heupel’s concern. Alabama averages 44.2 points per game. Its rushing attack adds 182.2 yards per game. Therefore, Tennessee must prepare for more than a pass-heavy offense. A steady ground game can create easier throws. It can also pull defenders toward the line of scrimmage. That leaves less room for error when Alabama attacks downfield.

However, the first defensive effort may not finish the play. As Heupel noted, Alabama’s quarterback can escape pressure and keep looking for receivers. For Tennessee, that means rush lanes matter. So does staying with receivers after the pocket breaks down. One missed assignment can turn a strong defensive snap into a costly gain.

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vols Must Keep Their Offense on Schedule

Meanwhile, Alabama’s defense creates another challenge. The Tide allows just 99.8 rushing yards per game. That makes Tennessee’s blocking and early-down execution key parts of the matchup.

The Vols need enough success on the ground to avoid long third downs. Otherwise, Alabama can put more pressure on the passing game.

Ball security also matters. Heupel pointed to defenders who get their hands on passes and create turnovers. Tennessee cannot afford to give that offense extra chances. Still, the Vols have a clear path to compete. Run with purpose. Protect the football. Keep Alabama’s quarterback contained. Then, finish defensive possessions. Heupel’s message is clear. Tennessee must pair physical play with discipline to meet Alabama’s test.

The Vols come into the game ranked 14 in the country. While the Crimson Tide arrive in Knoxville ranked 6. This is Tennessee's toughest test so far this season. They will need to execute at all positions. Especially protecting the quarterback.

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