Tennessee Commit Travis Smith Jr. Talks Teams Trying To Shake Up His Commitment to Vols
Tennessee has done a great job recruiting inside the state of Georgia. One of their top targets and commits in the 2025 class has been Travis Smith Jr. from Westlake High School around the Atlanta, Georgia area.
Smith is a 6-foot-4 210-pound four-star wide receiver who committed to the Vols back in July. He is one of three current wide receiver commits and is the highest-rated player at the position among the three.
Smith caught up with Tennessee on SI to detail his current recruiting updates as well as his commitment.
“My season has been pretty good. We are very young so I'm fortunate to be in the leadership position for the young guys as we go through a few challenges with various matchups. We are at .500 right now and I thrive off the challenge to be honest,” Smith said when talking to Tennessee on SI.
He quickly would go on to talk about his Tennessee commitment and how he is still satisfied with the Vols. “I love it. I stay tuned in to every game and constantly talk with coaching staff weekly.” Many schools including Auburn and Georgia have been trying to flip the talented wideout. They have been unsuccessful up to this point. “I try to stay focused on what my commitment and respect the process even though I'm approached very often. There have been multiple schools trying to flip me but I really feel we have something special and historical at Tennessee; especially in the years to come,” the committed athlete stated.”
The wide receiver will be back on campus for the next home game. This is when the Vols host the Florida Gators in Knoxville. “The next home game I plan to be there as well as a few others.” He also confirms that he doesn’t plan to visit any other school as of now. “Nope. I'm pretty locked into Tennessee and don't want to distract our class even though I love to see great football across the country from time to time with other teams.”
