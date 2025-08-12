Tennessee DB Colton Hood Receives Praise From Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez
You can make the argument, and it is still early, but Colton Hood may be one of the best pickups from the transfer portal. Hood has continued to make an impact and a name for himself with the Volunteers so much so that his defensive backs coach Willie Martinez raved about his play and what has caught his eye early on.
“On tape we saw an athletic player that can actually be very versatile and playing different positions. We didn’t know anything about his personality when he first came on campus for the first time. You can tell that he could fit into our room in terms of maturity. He commands the room with confidence,” said Martinez.
“He’s the ultimate team guy. He has a team-first mentality. When he starts working out with us, you see the movements. You can see the traits. He’s taken that from the summer time with his teammates and bonded really well with our team on the backend. He’s had a great fall camp. He gives us versatility. He can play corner, star, and dime, which he is doing.”
Hood also made this interception that went viral on the Tennessee account nine days ago
The versatility was something that coach Martinez mentioned about hood and his leadership, which is valuable for the Vols right now. With their all-world cornerback Jermod McCoy dealing with recovery from a torn ACL and their other star defensive back Boo Carter dealing with personal things, Tennessee has needed a guy to depend on in that room. Despite being a transfer, Hood has taken that challenge and run with it. He’s been a vocal leader and commanded the room, while also being a standout player in his own right, consistently making plays on defense.
Hood will get a chance to show the world how elite he is when the Vols face Syracuse on August 30th on ESPN.