NFL 'Fed Up' With Former Vols Agent Ahead of NFL Draft Per Report

Former Tennessee standout corner, Jermod McCoy is potentially the No. 1 cornerback in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, one NFL Draft expert thinks his agent has become a “pain.”

The Tennessee Volunteers have yet another former Vol potentially on his way to a first-round draft selection in the former cornerback standout, Jermod McCoy. McCoy is potentially the No. 1 corner in the upcoming NFL Draft, in contention with perhaps only his teammate in Colton Hood.

Following a breakout and dominant year in 2024, McCoy sustained a season-ending knee injury in offseason workouts, bringing an end to his Volunteer career. After rehabbing the knee, McCoy opted to attend the NFL Scouting Combine, but did not compete, leaving his pro day workout in Knoxville, Tennessee, rather pivotal for his evaluation process.

McCoy has been the talk of the defensive back class as of late, and hopes to answer whatever questions about his health at his pro day. However, there’s a bit more to the storyline according to NFL Draft expert, Todd McShay.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL 'Fed Up' With Jermod McCoy's Agent Prior To NFL Draft

On his most recent post-combine episode on “The Todd McShay Show,” McShay reported that McCoy’s agent has become a bit of a “pain.”

“I do want to make this point, and it’s not just because Jermod McCoy hasn’t worked out. We’ll see how he works out at Tennessee’s Pro Day, assuming he does.” He continued, “My gosh, people in the league are so fed up with his agent. And it’s none of my business, but it’s the same thing I said to Shemar Stewart last year: They work for you. I’m not gonna mention names, but his agent is one of the best in the business at representing players. And is a total pain in the ass, and people in the league hate him because he’s a pain in the ass and does a good job by his clients for the most part. But there are some things that occur during the process that I don’t think send a favorable message.”

The NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 23rd as the first round kicks off live from Pittsburgh, PA.

At one point during the 2025 season, there seemed to be optimism around a potential return for McCoy. However, at the combine, McCoy made it clear there wasn't much of a path for him to play for the Vols in 2025.

"It really wasn't based on a situation," McCoy said. "I just didn't really feel ready body wise."