Tennessee Defeats Florida In Overtime
The Vols and the Florida Gators game has concluded as the Volunteers walked away with a 23-17 win.
The Gators would be the only team to score in the first half. They would score 3 points with chances to score more but the defensive effort for the Vols would limit the damage. Tennessee’s offense was very bad in the first half with two turnovers.
The Gators would score the first touchdown of the half as Graham Mertz would throw a touchdown pass to Arlis Boardingham. This would come with a huge price to pay as Mertz would be visibly hurt going off the field.
Tennessee would finally score in the third quarter as the Vols would have a rushing score from star running back Dylan Sampson. Sampson and the Vols would finally have momentum which would carry over to defense when Arion Carter would have a huge interception to put the Vols right back into the red zone. The Vols would walk away with 3 which would tie the game.
The Gators would have a promising drive up until they got around the Vols 40-yard line. They would go for it once again on fourth down and be stopped after a great defensive effort from Jermod McCoy.
Sampson would have the opportunity to break another run and he did. The Vols would have their first lead of the game. After forcing a three-and-out the Vols would look for the dagger as they took a deep shot to Chas Nimrod. The ball would be overthrown which would set the Vols behind. This would force the Vols to punt and give the Gators another chance. Following a great return, the Gators would have nothing going for them as Tennessee would sack Lagway on 3rd and 12. This forced the Gators to punt and put the ball back in Iamaleava's hands.
Florida was down to what looked to be their last chance. They would have the ball at the Tennessee 31-yard-line with 2:31 in the game. Florida would score on third down after a Lagway touchdown pass to Chimere Dike. The Gators would line up for the two-point conversion. After a Vols timeout,
Florida would kick a PAT to tie the game. Tennessee would look to make a play and would gain a first down on a pass to Squirrel White on the sideline. The rest of the drive wouldn't be as efficient as a dropped pass, bad throw, and a holding penalty would back Tennessee up. The Vols and Gators would head to overtime.
Tennessee would have a huge defensive stand which would hold Florida to 0 points after a missed field goal. Tennessee would not only look for points, but a touchdown. Sampson would get it on a one-yard rush to end the game.
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports