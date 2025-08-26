Tennessee Defensive Coordinator Praises DB Colton Hood Ahead Of Week 1 Matchup Vs Syracuse
Tennessee very well may have another rising star on its hands in the secondary. While Boo Carter and All-American cornerback Jermod McCoy receive a lot of praise and rightfully so, the Volunteers may have another budding star waiting in the wings. Former Colorado defensive back Colton Hood has been impressive throughout fall camp with his performances and how well he has been playing thus far. He made a viral interception early in camp with his coverage against the receiver now giving him an inch of room and coming down with the interception.
He’s garnered the respect of his coaches and teammates, who are excited to see what he will be able to do once the season officially starts on Saturday. Ahead of the matchup against Syracuse, defensive coordinator Tim Banks was asked about Hood and all that he brings to the table.
“Oh, you know, very much, you know, very much like Mac, you know, just the tenacity that he plays with. You know, he's a kid that has the ability to play inside for us on some spots. You know he's a physical corner. You know, he's strong. You know, he's been everything that we hoped he would be,” said Banks.
“So, I think he's poised as well for a monster year. You know, obviously, we didn't get him until the fall, but you know, he's really, really fed in with our culture. You know, he's hardworking. I can't really say enough about him. You know, we're excited for him. Um, like I said, the versatility that he brings, you know, really gives us a chance to utilize his whole skill set.
With McCoy out for the foreseeable future in his recovery from a torn ACL, it is now Hood’s chance to lock down a boundary corner position and potentially star on the opposite side of McCoy when he does make his return. Week 1 will be a great test to see how special he can be this season for the Volunteers. He has all the tools to be elite, and his versatility truly makes him a special player.